Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Orcas performing at Marineland Antibes
Orca performing at Marineland Antibes

France’s last two captive orcas, still being kept at a recently closed facility, are now facing the prospect of being moved to a Canary Islands zoo accused by campaigners of having a poor record on killer whale welfare and mortality.

Wikie and her surviving son Keijp currently remain at Marineland Antibes in the south of France. The facility finally closed in December in accordance with a law passed in 2021 prohibiting the holding and display of captive whales and dolphins in France.

The animals have lived their lives in tanks at the dolphinarium, which had initially hoped to sell them to Japan’s Kobe Suma Sea World, it is thought to be separated and used for breeding. The French government took advice from campaigners such as Dolphinaria-Free Europe (DFE) to block this transfer.

DFE has been lobbying the government to allow the orcas to be transferred to a more natural environment at a Whale Sanctuary Project seaside sanctuary in Canada, but its requests have now been formally rejected. It fears that the orcas are instead bound for Loro Parque Zoo (LPZ), Tenerife in the Canary Islands – which it also holds in low esteem.

Dolphinaria-Free Europe is an international coalition of marine-mammal scientists, animal-welfare experts, conservationists, NGOs, individual members and advisors dedicated to ending cetacean captivity in Europe.    

Margaux Dodds, DFE's chair and also director of the Marine Connection, says she wants to find out why the French government is making what she calls a hasty decision, given that the legal deadline to move the orcas falls only in December 2026. 

Poor husbandry record

Loro Parque Zoo has what Dodds says is a “poor husbandry record with its orcas”. Since 2021 four have died significantly younger than an orca’s average lifespan in the wild, including a three-year-old called Ula. A fifth named Vicky died in 2013 aged only 10 months.

The orcas at LPZ are also said to show signs of stress, including worn and broken teeth from repeated grating against the sides of the tanks and biting metal gates.

Dodds says that LPZ’s track record has been well-documented. “The zoo is on record as being keen to breed its orcas and has indicated that Wikie and Keijo will be utilised as part of its breeding programme, where it has used artificial insemination techniques to force this outcome,” she says.

“With venues closing, there is more importance than ever before for this to be the last generation of whales and dolphins in captivity.” 

“The lack of space at LPZ is also of concern, as the tanks are smaller than the ones from the closed Antibes facility,” says Dodds. “Adding two more orcas would add to the stress levels of all animals concerned.” 

Shows and tricks

“The evidence that the health and welfare of orcas and other cetaceans is severely compromised in captive environments is clear,” says veterinarian Dr Mark Jones, head of policy at the Born Free Foundation. “The shows and tricks they are forced to perform have no educational or conservation value. 

“The French authorities have taken the progressive and welcome step to end the captive display of cetaceans. They must now seek the best possible solutions for the remaining captive animals in the country, starting with Wikie and Keijo. Sending them to Loro Parque will only perpetuate and compound their suffering.” 

Divernet has asked Loro Parque Zoo to respond to the criticisms but received no reply. However, the zoo maintains that its performances for audiences by ​​orcas, dolphins and sea-lions are in the animals’ best interests:

“The physical activity and mental challenges involved in training the animals participating in shows are crucial to keeping them fit and in optimal conditions,” it states. “Their activity is linked to achieving rewards, much like what occurs in nature: effort is rewarded with nourishment.

“The actions performed in the shows are naturally occurring behaviours in the wild and are displayed to the public, generating enthusiasm for the animals. This is another significant way to create interest and stimulate commitment to the survival of these species in the wild.”

Also on Divernet: MALTA’s DOLPHIN PARK: IS IT A ZOO OR A CIRCUS?, CHINA SWIMS AGAINST TIDE TO CONFINE THE MOST ORCAS, CAPTIVE DOLPHIN ‘THROWN OUT WITH BATHWATER’, ROMEO & JULIET MANATEES GET AN UPGRADE

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Can You Keep Air in a Cylinder? #AskMark #scubadiving

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Upcoming Dive Shows in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanish Cave Closed After Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
mike: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Al Catalfumo: Coral death in the Caribbean
Aidan Karley: Cave-diver survives 60 hours in air-pocket
Darren: Can you scuba dive after a stroke?
Simon Walsh: Coral death in the Caribbean
Recent News
France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate
Graphic novel highlights ghost-net diving Graphic novel highlights ghost-net diving
DNA proves it: Orcas kill for white shark liver DNA proves it: Orcas kill for white shark liver
‘Be cautious selecting Red Sea dive-boats’ warns MAIB ‘Be cautious selecting Red Sea dive-boats’ warns MAIB
Dive liveaboard sinks in Raja Ampat Dive liveaboard sinks in Raja Ampat
Volunteers free tethered whale in Skye Volunteers free tethered whale in Skye
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month