Meet Steve Backshall – one of many Bite-Back prizes!

Bite-Back prizes

Prizes worth £10,000, including celebrity experiences, products and tuition, can be won for a £5 outlay in an online draw to celebrate Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation’s 20th anniversary. 

The prize draw, which is open from now until 28 November, 2024, will help to generate crucial funds for protecting sharks in the future, says the UK-based charity.

Topping the list of prizes are the chance to spend time with TV wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, a work-out session with extreme adventurer Aldo Kane, a kayaking trip alongside whitewater expert and diver Sal Montgomery and a Zoom call with famed “shark whisperer” Cristina Zenato.

“Some of the most admired companies in the diving and scuba industry have been quick to support the charity with fabulous prizes that make the £5 ticket price worth more than just a flutter,” says Bite-Back. 

It is referring to the likes of Master Liveaboards, British Sub-Aqua Club, Midlands Diving Chamber, Go Freediving and Blue Shark Snorkel, which have all donated experience prizes, while celebrated photographer Alex Mustard has donated a print and artists Scott Gleed and Olivier Leger have gifted a sculpture and illustration to help boost the fundraising pot.

Fourth Element has donated Ocean Positive gear, while LA watch company Nodus has provided a dive-watch. The charity also has a 5* stay at the Bankside Hotel in London and a family visit to Longleat Safari Park on offer among the array of prizes.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with support from companies and individuals that we truly admire and who have supported us on our 20-year journey and we're truly grateful to them all,” said Bite-Back campaign director Graham Buckingham.

“While we feel incredibly proud of our achievements over the past two decades – and we are super-excited about the next chapter – this prize draw isn’t a vanity project. It represents a real lifeline to our work and important advancements in the global protection of sharks. 

“So we hope divers, dive-clubs and even bargain-hunters grab some tickets to make this a massive success.”

The charity is hoping to launch a ground-breaking campaign to enrol the public and increase support for the protection of sharks around the world, and cash raised will go towards that goal.

To enter the competition visit the Bite-Back website. Prize-winners will be announced on 1 December, 2024.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



