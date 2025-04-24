Thailand bans u/w cameras for newbie divers

New national regulations have been introduced in Thailand to restrict the use of underwater cameras to experienced scuba divers, as a means of helping to protect vulnerable coral reefs.

The Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment, which has brought in the measures, has ordered that only divers certified to Advanced Open Water level or equivalent or above, or Open Water Divers with a logbook proving that they have carried out at least 40 ‘deep’ dives, can now take cameras under water.

Underwater photographers will be required to present their certification or logbook to officials if challenged. The new regulations came into force yesterday (23 April).

The move places a measure of blame for reef damage on diving tourism, with the ministry stating that it was prompted by an urgent need to protect marine eco-systems.

The thinking is that inexperienced divers are more likely to have difficulty maintaining neutral buoyancy or being able to divide their attention between good diving practice and the capturing of images. The practice of novices using cameras under water during their training and examination dives, or as soon as they have qualified as Open Water Divers, is now outlawed in Thailand.

Snorkelling restrictions

Snorkellers are also being targeted, with a stipulation that they must swim only in areas in which the sea surface is at least 2m above any corals, to minimise the risk of disturbance. They are also now required to wear life-vests unless they have completed scuba or freediving courses.

Dive operators, instructors and dive-masters have been told to intervene immediately if they see any diver or snorkeller flouting the rules. If they do not do so, or fail to warn tourists in their charge about the regulations, their licences could be revoked and they could face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht (£4,500).

The ban does not apply to authorised diving activities undertaken for academic research, education or marine conservation and restoration projects that are appropriately supervised.

While the move could discourage some prospective or less-qualified divers from visiting Thailand, it could also encourage newly certified divers to move on more rapidly to higher levels of qualification.

Phi Phi reopening

Ko Phi Phi (Diego Delso)

Thailand has often shown itself to be ready to take drastic measures to protect the marine environment it sees as a valuable asset. It has just reopened 10 dive-sites in the Phi Phi Islands after an almost-year-long closure designed to allow damaged coral reefs time to recover from severe bleaching.

The closure was imposed in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province west of Phuket, an area made famous by the film The Beach. Park chief Saengsiri Chongthong said that recent assessments had indicated that the coral was showing strong signs of recovery.

The western side of only one island, Ko Gai, remains closed, and the park authorities have urged tourists and operators to observe strict regulations against littering, food-waste dumping, anchoring near reefs or touching marine life.

