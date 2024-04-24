Domino world record falls to Curaçao divers

A group of 138 scuba divers hit the tiles in the southern Caribbean island of Curaçao on 20 April in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record for playing dominoes under water – and succeeded in smashing a record set in the UK 11 years ago.

Back in 2013, it had been enough for 60 divers from the Del Mar Dive Club in Wigston, Leicestershire to play the game in a pool for around 10 minutes.

Domino competitors on the beach near Willemstad (CASHA)

The more ambitious Curaçao divers, hovering around 35 tables suspended from SMBs in the sea in groups of two or four, not only more than doubled the number of participants but extended the playing time by a similar margin – to 23 minutes. A GWR official was on hand to verify the record on the spot.

The GWR certificate was issued on the spot (CASHA)

The dive-team was put together by seven Curacao dive-centres – All About Scuba, Bahia Diving, Central Dive, CURious2Dive, Divers Republic, Dushi Diving and Scubacao – and the board and members of CASHA, an association of small tourism businesses including dive-centres, hotels, car-hire and tour operators.

“This Guinness World Record is not only a celebration of our ability to push boundaries but also a reminder of the importance of protecting our beautiful oceans,” stated CASHA.

While the underwater challenge was going on, several hundred participants were taking part in a topside domino tournament, including Joaquin Martinez, a 10-time world champion.

