Diver dies after slipping off rocks

Diver dies
St Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire (Welshbabe)

A scuba diver has died after slipping off rocks while leaving the water following a shore dive at St Brides Bay in Pembrokeshire.

The man, as yet unnamed, fell and disappeared beneath the surface at 11.35 yesterday morning (5 February), according to Dyfed-Powys Police. 

Following a 999 call the police alerted Milford Haven Coastguard about 10 minutes later and a major search and rescue operation was launched.

This involved a Coastguard helicopter from Newquay in Cornwall and rescue teams from Dale and Broad Haven; RNLI inshore lifeboats from Little Haven and Broad Haven and the all-weather lifeboat from St Davids; and Wales Air Ambulance.

The diver was found and brought to the beach, but following attempts to resuscitate him he was declared dead. He is believed to have come from Cardiff and to have been diving with two others.

St Brides Bay (or Haven) is a well-known shallow shore dive in a small rocky cove, with kelp beds and often very good visibility. Recommended for novice divers, the site is about 120 miles west of Cardiff.

