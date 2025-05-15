Divewise gets a makeover

Popular Malta dive centre Divewise has had a serious makeover, with the exterior and interior being completely renovated by the team – and family members who got roped in to assist.

Over the winter and early spring, Rinke Van Der Meer, Craig Williams and Laura Howarth put in the graft with all of the instructors and other team members, getting busy sanding, varnishing and painting.

Laura's brothers Luke and James were drafted in to help as they are cabinet-makers and tilers, and her Dad Gary, who is a welder, and he was responsible for all of the new metalwork.

The dive area has got a fresh new appearance

Laura said they were delighted with the results, and can't wait for visiting divers to see it for themselves: “Up on the dive floor, we have had a map of the house reef that Aga (@agamuralsmalta) created and painted onto the wall to help with briefings and bring a little bit of colour to the place.

“We have also extended our cage section for more storage and, in the process, had images of wrecks and marine life in Malta printed onto PVC boards to give a little vibrancy and insight into the waters that surround us.

“The fresh water baths and suit drying areas have been tiled for extra protection, and we've also added stainless steel surrounds to help them last longer!”

Stainless steel surrounds on the rinse tanks, and more hanging space

Divewise on the one side, Techwise on the other

She continued: “The shop area has now been completely renovated too – we ripped out all of the old display board and have put new ones in, with a white side for the Recreational Divewise gear and a black side for the Technical Techwise equipment. Both have neon signs and also storage behind the displays on cupboards and drawers that pull out.”