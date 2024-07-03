The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Freediver claims world record for 112m walk

Record walk: Croatian freediver Boris Milosic (Lana Zapp)
Last Updated on July 3, 2024

Croatian freediver Boris Milošić, 27, has claimed a new world record for the longest underwater walk completed on one breath, after covering a distance of 112m in just under five minutes on 30 June. 

His achievement at the Marina Kaštela pool in Split is now pending verification by Guinness World Records (GWR). Milošić is a previous GWR record-holder: in March 2020 he broke by 16m the same record when he covered a distance of 96m in 3min 34sec.

In September 2021, however, another male Croatian freediver, Vitomir Maričić, had achieved a distance of 107m, and Milošić had long hoped to regain the title.

Under the GWR rules one foot must stay in contact with the bottom of the pool at all times, with weights worn to keep the diver down.

Milošić, who was in intensive training before both record attempts, took up freediving when he was 14 and is set to take part in the CMAS World Freediving Indoor Championships in Belgrade later this month.

His AIDA Static Apnea (STA) personal best is 6min 34 sec, his greatest Dynamic Apnea (DYN) distance 219m and DYN Bifins 234m (16th world ranking).

Also on Divernet: BREATH-HOLD WORLD RECORD BY BILGE CLINGIGIRAY, UNDERWATER FREEWALKER BORIS MILOSIC CLAIMS WORLD RECORD

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
