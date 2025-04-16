Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

The secret to blowing perfect bubble-rings

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Amelia de los Rios record-setting in the pool (GWR)
Amelia de los Rios record-setting in the pool (GWR)

Ever envied dive-guides for their ability to blow a succession of flawless bubble rings while you're hanging out with them on a safety stop?

Pro divers do get plenty of time to practise, but a few simple tips should set you on your way to similar opportunities to show off. US freediver Amelia de los Rios has taken the pastime to extremes and, after recently breaking two Guinness World Records for most bubble-rings blown under water, has been sharing her technique.

Lying at the bottom of a shallow pool in the Philippines, de los Rios broke the first record by producing 56 air-rings in a minute, but scored double-bubble by also producing the most air-rings blown under water in an unlimited time. For that record she produced a total of 81 – nine more than the previous champion. 

Forming an air-ring is easy enough, says de los Rios – it’s finding the best depth and setting the correct rhythm that is the trickier part. 

“Trying to produce bubble-rings at 5m is much harder than trying it at 1.5m,” she says. Go too shallow, she says, and the bubbles will break each other up.

Forever blowing bubbles: freediver Amelia de los Rios
Forever blowing bubbles: freediver Amelia de los Rios

Depth set, you create the bubble-rings: “All you do is you put some pressure in your cheeks, and you stick your tongue out, and you suck it back in,” de los Rios told Guinness World Records.

“Then the thing you have to do is get a rhythm,” she says. “If you make it too fast the bubbles will kill each other, so the speed is really important for the survival of the bubbles.” If one ring makes it to the surface intact within another, all the better.

Hawaii-based de los Rios, who describes herself as a ”bubble clown”, says that air-ring practice had been part of her freediving training, while developing her lung capacity through freediving was key to her success.

Static apnea is her competition speciality, and 7min 7sec her current breath-hold record – a time that broke her own US national record earlier this month at the AIDA Panglao Pool Championship in the Philippines.

“I was a kid that failed physical education several times and was never picked for any teams,” she admits. “And then suddenly, I found my superpower: holding my breath for diving or making bubble-rings!” 

Also on Divernet: UNDERWATER MODEL SHOOTS JUST WENT INTO DECO, ICE-DIVES, PULL-UPS: FREEDIVERS TARGET RECORD BOOKS, SCUBA DASH ACROSS 7 CONTINENTS BRINGS WORLD RECORD, POD-BUILDER COMPLETES 120 DAYS UNDER SEA

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hi there, regarding DSMBs. I’m no expert whatsoever and normally I deploy it correctly. This weekend we dove on very strong current and I almost lose my breath while deploying it (mouth inflate) as it tangled a bit on my reg. It scared the sh&t out of me so. Is there any “little cylinder” kind of thing in order to keep my reg in my mouth to deploy it safer? I haven’t tried to do it with my LPI… but asume it would tangle also. Thanks Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 ================================= 🔎 Related Phrases: Hashtags

@sennacher
#askmark Hi there, regarding DSMBs. I’m no expert whatsoever and normally I deploy it correctly. This weekend we dove on very strong current and I almost lose my breath while deploying it (mouth inflate) as it tangled a bit on my reg. It scared the sh&t out of me so. Is there any “little cylinder” kind of thing in order to keep my reg in my mouth to deploy it safer? I haven’t tried to do it with my LPI… but asume it would tangle also.
Thanks
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Related Phrases:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Is There an Easier Way to Deploy a dSMB?

How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving | Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Confused about how to use twinset valves or perform a proper valve shutdown drill? You’re not alone. In this AskMark episode, Mark explains how valves work on twin cylinders, including how to safely open and close them, how isolator valves function, and why valve drills (also known as shutdown drills or V-Drills) are critical for diagnosing leaks during technical and recreational dives. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ Mark also shares tips on muscle memory for reaching your left and right posts, isolator-first vs isolator-last logic, and how to prevent over-tightening or unsafe valve positioning. This guide is perfect for divers transitioning to twinsets, sidemount divers curious about manifold setups, or anyone wanting to improve their gas management skills. Let us know in the comments how your instructor taught valve drills and don’t forget to leave your questions using #AskMark to get featured in a future video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITES - Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews - Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom - Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. This video's content, including text, graphics, images, and information, is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 🔎 Related Phrases: How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving, Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained, How Twinset Valves Work In Diving, Scuba Valve Drill Tutorial, Shutdown Drill For Twin Cylinders, How To Use Twinset Isolator Valve, Twinset Manifold Explained, Best Way To Close Dive Valves, V-Drill For Scuba Divers, Twin Cylinder Gas Management Tips, Scuba Regulator Shutdown Steps, How To Practice Twinset Valve Drills, Muscle Memory For Valve Shutdowns #scubadiving #askmark #twinset #scubavalves #shutdownskills #divingsafety #scubatraining #scubatech #divetips #manifoldvalve #valvedrill #scubagear #divingtechniques #scubacommunity #technicaldiving

How Do Valves Work on Twin Cylinders? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Could you do a video on how to deal with the valves and manifold on twin cylinders. It’s confusing to remember which way to open the valves and it’s easy to get wrong particularly in emergencies. Thanks
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

How Twinset Valves Work In Scuba Diving | Shutdown Drills And Isolator Tips Explained

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Platon Alexiades: WW2 sub graveyard reported off Tunisia
Gregg S: Introducing the Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer
James Adams: Treasure-hunter’s bid to salvage shallow wreck overturned
Dave Diver: Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: The passing of Mr Scuba
Recent News
The secret to blowing perfect bubble-rings The secret to blowing perfect bubble-rings
Nautilus Scuba Club 2025 Photo Contest Nautilus Scuba Club 2025 Photo Contest
Divers explore Nelson’s ‘Eggs & Bacon’ off Uruguay Divers explore Nelson’s ‘Eggs & Bacon’ off Uruguay
End of an era – Anne Hasson announces retirement from Aggressor Adventures End of an era – Anne Hasson announces retirement from Aggressor Adventures
More dive-boat fires bedevil Thailand More dive-boat fires bedevil Thailand
ReefSeed coral project welcomed in Maldives ReefSeed coral project welcomed in Maldives
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month