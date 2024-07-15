The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
World dynamic apnea records set in Serbia 

Dynamic world record-breakers Mirela Kardasevic and Julia Kozerska (CMAS)
World breath-hold records in the many categories under CMAS pool competition rules started falling from the opening day of the Belgrade World Freediving Indoor Championship on 6 July.

The competition for freedivers in the Dynamic and Static Apnea disciplines was hosted by the Underwater Serbian Federation and represented a qualification opportunity for the 2025 World Games at Chengdu, China, where a selection of sports and disciplines spurned by the Olympic Games get their chance to impress. 

Dynamic apnea with fins (DYN) and without (DNF) are both set to be included in the World Games next August.

Ninety-one freedivers from 41 clubs in 20 countries competed over the four days in Serbia. The opening day of competition was devoted to DNF, considered the most technical and difficult as well as the purest discipline in pool freediving.

In search of dynamic apnea world records (CMAS)
Dynamic apnea in Belgrade (CMAS)

Competitors were divided into Junior, Senior and Masters categories as well as by gender. Masters freedivers are those aged 50-59 (classified as M1), 60-69 (M2) and 70 and above (M3).

In the female senior category, Julia Kozerska from Poland set a new world DNF distance record of 211.5m. She already holds the AIDA world record of 213m, set last year.

The following day was the turn of Dynamic with Bifins (DYN-BF), the most popular discipline with the highest number of entrants, which saw three world records in the M1 and M2 categories. 

Static Apnea on day 3 yielded no world records, but the final day’s DYN competition brought a new CMAS world record for Croatia’s female senior Mirela Kardasevic when she covered a distance of 282m. Poland’s Magdalena Solich-Talanda, who also took part in the competition, holds the equivalent AIDA record of 277m. Two over-50s DYN world records were also set.

Footage from the competition can be found at the CMAS site.

