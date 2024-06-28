The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Freediver Heike is queen of static in Kaunas 

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Heike Schwerdtner absorbs the news (Icarus Sports)
Heike Schwerdtner absorbs the news (Icarus Sports)

Only a single world record was set at the 32nd AIDA Pool World Championship at Kaunas in Lithuania last week, and it went to a German female apneist in her mid-50s, Heike Schwerdtner, who succeeded in holding her breath at the poolside for 9min 7sec.

Her achievement is significant because that record had previously been held by the late Russian freediver Natalia Molchanova – for no fewer than 19 years.

Molchanova first set the Static Apnea (STA) record back in the first AIDA Individual Pool World Freediving Championship in 2005 with what now seems a modest time of 7min 16sec, going on to improve on it on four occasions, most recently to 9min 2sec in 2013, two years before her death. 

Heike Schwerdtner’s world record breath-hold (Icarus Sports)
Heike Schwerdtner’s world record breath-hold (Icarus Sports)

The pool championship was not short of records, but they were otherwise of the national and continental variety. The competition kicked off with the initial Dynamic Apnea Bifins (DYNB) events on 25 June, resulting in a record crop of 22 national and five continental records.

Over its four days the livestreamed event attracted the most competitors from different countries to date, with 114 athletes competing under 35 flags on the first day alone.

DYNB is the newest freediving discipline, added to the line-up in 2018, and the AIDA world records are held by Poles Mateusz Malina (290m) and Magdalena Solich Talanda (243m). No-one approached these distances at Kaunas.

One of the dynamic apnea bifins heats (Icarus Sports)
One of the dynamic apnea bifins heats (Icarus Sports)

Day two (26 June) featured what is regarded as the most demanding discipline, Dynamic No Fins (DNF), which is also ruled from Poland – Malina again for the men (250m) and Julia Kozerska (213m). Kozerska and another Polish freediver, Karol Karcz, took the gold medals in Lithuania but the world records remained intact. Ten national and three continental records were broken.

After an official training day the competition resumed with Static Apnea on 27 June and Schwerdtner’s world record, along with 10 national and one continental title. 

And another 11 national and five continental records followed on the final day (28 June) as the focus shifted to Dynamic Apnea (DYN) using the traditional monofin. Full results of all events can be found on the website, and video footage of each day’s events can be found on AIDA’s YouTube channel.

Also on Divernet: FACE-DOWN: THE LATEST RAID FREEDIVING COURSE, KATE WINSLET: BREATH-HOLDING FOR BRITAIN?, DYNAMIC APNEA: NEW CMAS WORLD RECORD + RAID COURSE, FREE YOUR MIND

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5 https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:47 Specs 08:07 Scuba 11:03 Surface Sports 16:38 Unboxing 19:14 Closer Look 33:54 Review

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5

https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:47 Specs
08:07 Scuba
11:03 Surface Sports
16:38 Unboxing
19:14 Closer Look
33:54 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QUQ5MEY1QTZCMzdFNkNC

Suunto Ocean Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/ Diving Into The Darkness Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well
https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/
Diving Into The Darkness Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNzRBRjZBMTFFRDU2OERD

Missing Diver Search Called Off #scuba #news #podcast

@preethasebastian8921 Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@preethasebastian8921
Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMzg4MjBBNzZCQzY5MDk4

Are Sharks Attracted to the Colour Yellow? #AskMark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x