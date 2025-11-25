Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Diver dies after incident on Vandenberg wreck

Find us on Google News
Vandenberg wreck (US Navy)
Vandenberg wreck off Key West (US Navy)

A scuba instructor died following an incident on the USNS General Hoyt S Vandenberg wreck off Key West, Florida on 22 November.

The man was identified as Nicholas Strazzulla, 50 of Inverness in Citrus County, Florida. He had been a paramedic since 2018, and had worked as an instructor with Floridivers since 2015.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Strazzulla lost consciousness after descending to a depth of 45m. He was brought to the surface and back to the dive-boat, where CPR was applied. 

“He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Centre on Stock Island, where he was pronounced dead,” stated the sheriff’s office, adding that post mortem examination results were pending.

Nicholas Strazzulla
Nicholas Strazzulla

The Vandenberg is a decommissioned 156m-long military missile-tracking vessel, deliberately sunk about seven miles south of Key West in 2009. The largest artificial reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, it stands upright off the seabed at around 45m.

Strazzulla’s is the fifth diver death on the wreck since 2021, including one man, Tommy Falkenberry, who went missing at the site in 2023.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Rob: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
Hippora.: ‘Junk-food sediment’: Deep-sea mining discharge warning
Bill Scott: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
David Ahlers: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
John A: Mirrorless Cameras vs SLR Cameras Underwater: Alex Mustard Breaks Down the Real Differences
J Feaver: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
Peter: Sarah Han-de-Beaux: Spot A Shark and the Power of Citizen Science in Grey Nurse Shark Conservation
Eddie: Never-before-seen Britannic dive footage released
Trevor Thorpe: HMS Hythe: Deep dive on tragic Gallipoli wreck
Nan Corbin: Diver prop death: ‘Reckless’ captain gets 8 years
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News