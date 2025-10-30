Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up

A solo scuba diver who died off the North Wales coast last year had no alternative air supply and was using a regulator with makeshift mouthpiece repairs, a coroner heard at an inquest in Caernarfon this week.

Imrich Magyer, 53, a Slovakian human resources assistant living in Warrington in Cheshire, was said by family-members to have been a keen underwater photographer.

He went missing during a shore dive off the Llyn Peninsula on 28 November, 2024. The alarm was raised after a member of the public had spotted his SMB.

Magyer’s car and personal effects were found near a shore-diving beach near Tudweiliog, an area known to present challenging conditions, especially in winter. He had been wearing a wetsuit, and had not informed anyone of his dive-plan.

His body was recovered near Llangwnnadl on 7 December following extensive sea and land searches, as reported at the time on Divernet.

Assistant coroner for North-west Wales Sarah Riley described Magyer’s dive-gear as unsuitable for British waters, adding that it had not been professionally serviced and lacked the redundancy features appropriate for coldwater solo diving.

Describing the regulator set-up as “quite dangerous”, Home Office pathologist and scuba diver Dr Brian Rodgers said that the mouthpiece was “held on with cable-ties and builder’s mastic” and could be dislodged by currents, waves or a passing boat’s wake. “That’s almost certainly what happened here,” he said.

Recording a verdict of misadventure, the coroner concluded that Magyer had been diving without the recommended buddy and, with no back-up air-supply, had drowned after losing his regulator.