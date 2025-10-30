Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up

A solo scuba diver who died off the North Wales coast last year had no alternative air supply and was using a regulator with makeshift mouthpiece repairs, a coroner heard at an inquest in Caernarfon this week.
Imrich Magyer, 53, a Slovakian human resources assistant living in Warrington in Cheshire, was said by family-members to have been a keen underwater photographer.
He went missing during a shore dive off the Llyn Peninsula on 28 November, 2024. The alarm was raised after a member of the public had spotted his SMB.
Magyer’s car and personal effects were found near a shore-diving beach near Tudweiliog, an area known to present challenging conditions, especially in winter. He had been wearing a wetsuit, and had not informed anyone of his dive-plan.
His body was recovered near Llangwnnadl on 7 December following extensive sea and land searches, as reported at the time on Divernet.
Assistant coroner for North-west Wales Sarah Riley described Magyer’s dive-gear as unsuitable for British waters, adding that it had not been professionally serviced and lacked the redundancy features appropriate for coldwater solo diving.
Describing the regulator set-up as “quite dangerous”, Home Office pathologist and scuba diver Dr Brian Rodgers said that the mouthpiece was “held on with cable-ties and builder’s mastic” and could be dislodged by currents, waves or a passing boat’s wake. “That’s almost certainly what happened here,” he said.
Recording a verdict of misadventure, the coroner concluded that Magyer had been diving without the recommended buddy and, with no back-up air-supply, had drowned after losing his regulator.
Tragic story really. The rules are there for our own safety, at the end of the day. Ignore them at your peril.
I’d be interested to know what the makeshift repairs to the regulator entailed as every mouthpiece i’ve ever seen has been secured with a cable tie. Bit of a lack of detail for a specialist diver publication.