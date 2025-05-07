Diver dies after chasing GoPro down

The body of a female scuba diver who tried to retrieve a dropped camera was recovered from a reported depth of 87m near Kakaban, one of the Derewan Islands off Indonesian Borneo, on Saturday, 3 May.

Chinese tourist Zhang Xiao Han, 30, had completed a dive at Kelapa Dua, one of the rare sites where divers can observe thresher sharks rise from depth for cleaning at the top of a steep wall in the mornings.

During what appears to have been the dive-group’s 5m safety stop Zhang was said to have dropped her GoPro camera and, despite attempts by at least one dive-guide to prevent her, followed the camera down.

The other divers surfaced as planned, and Zhang was reported missing at around 9am. Three dive-guides were joined by local divers in an initial attempt to find the missing diver, but they were hampered by the depth of the wall and strong currents.

Basarnas Balikpapan, the local search and rescue agency, led a search and recovery operation that also involved the Berau SAR team, police and military technical divers. It took repeated attempts before Zhang was located and brought to the surface, some six hours after the alarm had been raised. Her body was taken to a local hospital for examination.

