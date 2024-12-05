The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Record fine for firm that left teen solo on first dive

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Student Joe Anderson with his parents
Joe Anderson with his parents

The death of an 18-year-old on his first scuba dive has led to the biggest workplace fine in the history of the US state of Minnesota – amounting to more than US $730,000 (£576,000).

Joe Anderson died on 21 May while diving to clean weeds from Lac Lavon, an angling lake in Apple Valley, for Your Lake Aquatic Plant Management, a company from Columbia Heights. The fatal incident was reported on Divernet in June.

A student at Bethel University with plans to study business in Arizona later in the year, Anderson was working over his summer holidays alongside five other Your Lake employees.

Fine for company cleaning Lac Lavon (Dave Schaffhausen / Google)
Lac Lavon (Dave Schaffhausen / Google)

He had been sent to clear weeds and other litter at depths of 3-5m but when the other divers surfaced they realised that his exhaust bubbles could not be seen and went to find out what had happened, according to an investigation report by Minnesota Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).

Anderson was found with his regulator mouthpiece out, lying unresponsive on the lakebed. He was brought up with what appeared to be severe hypothermia and resuscitated, but died in hospital three days later.

It transpired that Anderson had never dived with scuba equipment before. According to OSHA he had received only 10-15 minutes of training from another employee, who had not been scuba-certified.

OSHA’s investigation concluded that Your Lake employees lacked the appropriate experience or training to perform their work safely, and had not been trained in emergency response procedures such as CPR or other first aid. The company had no safe-practices manual, and no supervisor of diving operations had been on hand when the incident occurred.

Your Lake has now been cited by OSHA with five “wilful” violations of commercial diving safety standards, a category reserved for cases in which a company is alleged to be aware that hazardous conditions prevail but makes no reasonable efforts to eliminate them.

Joe Anderson
Joe Anderson

Three of the violations were each for the maximum amount of $161,323, the other two for $123,200 each. The company is contesting the citations. 

Dakota County Sheriff's office is still carrying out a criminal investigation alongside the county attorney’s office.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Anderson was the second Minnesota worker in two years to die while scuba diving to remove underwater weeds. An employee of a company called Dive Guys of Wayzata drowned in June 2022 while working in Lake Minnetonka and the company was given five citations, two of them for wilful violations, though the $180,850 overall fine was reduced on appeal.

Also on Divernet: CCR SCOOTER DIVERS WERE SUCKED INTO DAM INLET, DIVER SUCKED INTO DAM-PIPE: OPERATOR SETTLES, GOLFBALLS WERE ATTACHED TO DIVER’S WEIGHTBELT, ALLIGATOR GRABS GOLFBALL DIVER

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack at #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Removing Fin Straps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Removing Fin Straps
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Back Zips
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

More Things that Divers Struggle With w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing at #DEMA

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
John: Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Elke Bojanowski: British divers missing from Sea Story named
Casper: CCR scooter divers were sucked into dam inlet
Rafael Novi Setya h: How to correctly transport a scuba tank
Eugene: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Recent News
Record fine for firm that left teen solo on first dive Record fine for firm that left teen solo on first dive
Bonaire TeK 2024 a huge success Bonaire TeK 2024 a huge success
Diver searches continue in Wales & Orkney Diver searches continue in Wales & Orkney
British divers missing from Sea Story named British divers missing from Sea Story named
Is it Earhart’s plane? No, it’s a rock Is it Earhart’s plane? No, it’s a rock
Sadurska breaks no-fins record yet again Sadurska breaks no-fins record yet again
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.