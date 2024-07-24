Second diver death off Donegal

A second diver death in the space of a month has occurred off Co Donegal in north-western Ireland. The victim this time is reported to have been a Belgian male in his 50s.

Reports on Monday (22 July) that a man had got into difficulty while diving near Tory Island, out from Downings in Sheephaven Bay, alerted Malin Head Coast Guard. A helicopter crew airlifted the man to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The garda are preparing a report for the coroner.

Last month Divernet reported that a diver had died further south in the county during a scuba rally event on 22 June. Malin Head Coast Guard had co-ordinated the search and recovered a buddy-pair from the sea near Teelin Bay.

The fatality, who died at the scene, was later named as Patrick Doran, 49, from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. His dive-buddy, a man in his 60s, was treated for in hospital for decompression illness.

