Kyarra wreck-diver requires airlift

An unconscious diver was recovered to his dive-boat before being airlifted to hospital yesterday morning (18 June), following a dive on the Kyarra liner wreck off Swanage in Dorset.

The male diver was reported to have got into difficulties at a depth of around 23m, while making a controlled ascent with his dive-buddy. The Kyarra, sunk off Anvil Point by a U-boat in 1918 and one of England’s most popular wreck sites, lies at a maximum depth of around 32m.

Advertisement Advertisement

An emergency call was picked up by the Coastguard at 8.44am and Swanage RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was dispatched to the scene.

The diver had been given oxygen and regained consciousness when the lifeboat crew arrived to assess his condition, and his buddy was also assessed and found to be well.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter was requested to transfer the casualty to Poole hyperbaric chamber so that he could be treated for possible decompression illness as quickly as possible.