Late entry into scuba doesn’t stop Aggressor Adventures’ most-travelled guest

Jon Ayers is proof that it is never too late to get into scuba diving – despite only earning his Open Water certification in late-2023 at the age of 61, he has been crowned Aggressor Adventures‘ Most Travelled Guest for 2025.

Ayers, from Colleyville, Texas, embarked on his first dive trip just a couple of months after getting qualified – and quickly discovered a passion that would reshape his travels. By October 2024, Jon joined his first Aggressor Adventures liveaboard and immediately connected with the experience.

“The Aggressor Adventures experience was perfect,” Jon says. “Amazing destinations, up to five dives a day, and a safe, comfortable environment – it’s exactly what I was looking for.”

Since then, Jon has earned multiple certifications, including PADI Master Scuba Diver, and has received the Iron Diver Award on every Aggressor trip, completing every available dive. His adventures with Aggressor Adventures include trips to the Bahamas (twice), Cayman Islands (twice), Belize, Turks & Caicos, and the Galapagos Islands.

“Jon’s story is exactly what Aggressor Adventures is all about,” said Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “Guests like Jon Ayers remind us that the spirit of adventure has no age limit. Watching him discover a passion for diving and embrace our liveaboard lifestyle so fully in such a short time has been inspiring. Jon embodies what Aggressor Adventures is all about – curiosity, courage, and a deep love for the natural world. We’re incredibly proud to recognize him as our 2025 Most Travelled Guest. Congratulations, Jon, and thank you for making us part of your journey!”

An avid outdoorsman and rancher at home – where he raises bison and longhorn cattle – Jon brings the same appreciation for nature underwater. He has also developed a passion for underwater photography, with a special focus on sharks and large marine life.

As a thank-you for his loyalty and enthusiasm, Aggressor Adventures will present Jon with a $1,000 travel voucher, a $150 Aggressor Boutique credit, and a Most Travelled Guest of 2025 plaque.

Jon’s next adventure is already planned – a return to the Bahamas to visit Tiger Beach – continuing a journey that proves it’s never too late to discover the thrill of exploration.