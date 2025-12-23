Mares releases innovative pneumatic regulator – the Planet 88X TBP

Mares have been at the forefront of regulator technology for decades, and with the Planet 88X TBP, the Italian company has released their most-innovative scuba regulator yet – engineered to deliver Natural Breathing 2.0 through cutting-edge Airmatic Technology.

For the first time ever, a second stage regulator eliminates traditional springs and replaces them with a purely pneumatic valve, offering a breathing experience so effortless, it’s as if the air is simply there. Whether you’re exploring vibrant coral reefs or diving deep into cold waters, the Planet 88X TBP ensures unmatched comfort, safety, and performance in every breath.

At the heart of the Planet 88X TBP is Airmatic Technology – a revolutionary pneumatic system that minimizes mechanical parts and maximizes reliability. Unlike conventional regulators, this second stage is free from wear-prone springs. Instead, it uses intermediate pressure to control airflow, resulting in natural, resistance-free breathing.

Mares Planet 88X second stage

With Mares’ signature VAD – Vortex Assisted Design – airflow remains powerful, direct, and responsive to the diver’s demand, whether exploring shallow reefs or descending into deep, cold wrecks.

The Planet balanced diaphragm second stage is perfectly paired with the 88X TBP first stage, featuring Mares proven high-performance technologies. With its TBP Dry Kit, the 88X TBP is built for the most-demanding dive conditions – from icy depths to silty, sediment-heavy environments.

The Planet second stage features Airmatic Technology, where a pneumatic valve eliminates mechanical resistance and allows for effortless, seamless airflow, along with the tried-and-tested VAD – Vortex Assisted Design – for unobstructed airflow.

The Mares Planet 88X TBP regulator

All Metal Technology makes it perfect for extreme cold water use, and there is a Manual Override button to control the airflow, along with a side-mounted pivoting purge button, and lightweight Superflex hose.

The 88X TBP first stage has a metal body with a Pearl Chrome finish, TBP Dry Kit – proprietary twin piston technology, environmentally sealed for better performance on cold water dives, and AST – Auto Sealing Technology that keeps the first stage dry and free from dirt, ensuring reliable performance.

It has Natural DFC on all LP ports to ensure maximum delivery of air to the second stage, four low-pressure ports on a swivel turret, a fifth additional in-line low-pressure port, OPV – Overpressure Valve – that ensures uninterrupted regulator functionality in the unlikely event of an increase in intermediate pressure.

There are two symmetrical HP ports with a 10° port angle for perfect HP hose positioning, and the hexagonal DIN wheel ensures a firm grip, extra control and prevents slipping, even in wet conditions or when wearing gloves.

The Mares Planet 88X TBP in action

Photo credit: Mares / Noam Kortler / Janez Kranjc