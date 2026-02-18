Miflex embraces the dark side with Deep Black hose range

Miflex have developed the Deep Black range (SRP: £55-£72) – a new look for its trusted high-performance hoses and fittings, designed to meet the needs of both technical and recreational divers.

The new Deep Black range offers a hand finished matt black aesthetic, delivering a clean, low-profile appearance that integrates seamlessly with modern dive configurations.

Built around Miflex’s well-established hose construction, the Deep Black range offers the same flexibility, lightweight handling and durability divers expect, now paired with ceramic-coated black fittings for a consistent and refined finish. This updated finish maintains the familiar Miflex quality performance while providing a uniform, streamlined set-up across regulators and hose routing.

Manufactured in Italy and tested to meet international standards, Miflex hoses are known for their ease of handling, supporting comfort and control both in and out of the water. The new Deep Black finish allows divers to create a cohesive, understated equipment set-up without compromising on the performance Miflex is known for.