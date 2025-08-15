New Emperor Divers Centre for the Solomons



Honiara to welcome brand-new Emperor Divers centre

Emperor Divers is proud to announce work has begun on a brand-new dive centre in Honiara.

Located downstairs from the Bilikiki Cruises office in Point Cruz, the centre will be one of Emperor Divers’ first outside Africa and complements their well-established local liveaboard vessel, Emperor Bilikiki.

Bilikiki has been showing tourists the country’s wonderful dive sites since 1988 and has built up a great reputation worldwide for its quality service as well as the work it does within the Solomon Islands community. It became a part of the Emperor fleet in 2024.

Established in Egypt in 1992, Emperor has built a strong reputation for exceptional day diving experiences and high-quality PADI training. Over the past three decades, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading scuba diving organisations and now also offers unforgettable liveaboard holidays across the Red Sea, Maldives, and Indonesia, as well as the Solomon Islands.

New Emperor Divers Centre for the Solomons 2

The new Honiara centre will provide both tourists and local residents with easy access to world-class local sites such as Hirokawa and Kinugawa Maru (otherwise known a Mbonege 1 and 2).

With their dedicated dive boat MV Cobra, Emperor can get guests to any of the numerous dive sites in the Florida Islands, such as Twin Tunnels and Ghavutu, plus over 20 World War 2 ship and aircraft wrecks.

As the only dedicated full-time day boat operation offering trips to Guadalcanal and Central Province, it offers an exciting opportunity to explore some of the region’s most famous underwater locations without the need for extended trips. And, in Emperor Solomons manager Dave Pearce, they have the only technical diving instructor based in the country, meaning guests will be able to develop their skills even further at the new centre.

Alex Bryant, CEO of Emperor Divers, said: “This is an incredibly exciting project for both Emperor Divers and the Solomon Islands.

“For us as a company, opening a centre outside Africa is a significant milestone. While we’re widely recognised for delivering outstanding liveaboard experiences worldwide, and we’re now thrilled to bring our dive centre expertise to a new audience.“Dive centres are a key part of our history – the foundation on which Emperor Divers was built. It will be a fantastic development for us to share this expertise with a new destination.

“For the people of the Solomon Islands and its visitors, this centre will open a new way to access the incredible diving that surrounds them. Being able to explore these sites on day trips has the potential to transform how both locals and tourists experience thecountry’s stunning marine environment.”

Emperor’s Honiara dive centre is scheduled for completion by July, with plans to welcome its first guests in August.

Bookings are already being taken and more information can be obtained by emailing honiara@emperordivers.com or phone / WhatsApp +677 715 5694.