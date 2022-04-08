Powell & Farrell dive into new roles

Long-established technical wreck-diver, instructor-trainer and author Mark Powell has moved within TDI / SDI / ERDI to a full-time role as Director of Global Development for International Training.

“Mark brings with him vast experience in recreational, technical and dive-industry inner workings that will assist our facility and instructor membership, as well as exploring new opportunities,” says the training agency.

Powell wrote the books Deco for Divers and Technical Diving – An Introduction and is a popular speaker at international diving conferences. For some years he co-ordinated technical-diving speakers at the UK Dive Show, now Go Diving.

Until now he has represented International Training on various diving-industry boards focusing on standards, safety and industry growth.

“Additionally, Mark has an extensive background in sales and business management outside of the dive industry that will contribute to his role with International Training,” says TDI / SDI / ERDI. “The diving industry is one of Mark's passions along with education and safety, which makes this a great match.”

Renewed focus

Meanwhile leading UK freediving instructor Emma Farrell, the author of One Breath: A Reflection on Freediving, has been appointed Director of Freediver Training for Dive RAID International.

Farrell has taught freediving for 20 years, including several to date as a RAID instructor trainer. Her new appointment reflects what the agency says is its renewed focus on freediving as an important element in its vision for the industry and diving community.

Initially Farrell will concentrate on updating RAID’s freediver training materials and curriculum. “My desire has always been to encourage more people to discover the incredible sport of freediving and enable them to do it safely and responsibly,” she says.

“RAID shares my ethos of combining high standards with accessibility and relevancy, and I’m thrilled to be leading the team that will take RAID freediving to the next level.”

Farrell is a founding member of the AIDA [freediving’s world governing body] Education Commission and has written courses that are taught internationally, as well as speciality courses such as Spearfishing Safety Skills and Gas Guzzler.