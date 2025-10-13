Magazine Subscriptions
Sad passing of talented artist Rico Oldfield

Rico Oldfield
Rico working with wild dolphins in the Bahamas. Photo credit: Dr Horace Dobbs

The UK diving fraternity in particular will mourn the sad news that talented artist Rico Oldfield, whose Sea People comic strip was a staple in Diver magazine back in the day, died on 15 September.

Rico Oldfield, while being a phenomenally proficient artist – his wreck paintings of the likes of the Royal Oak and the SS Thistlegorm were something to behold – had also enjoyed stints as an underwater cameraman and a shipwreck hunter.

He and a friend set up a company called Deeptrek Belize Ltd, which conducted shipwreck exploration as well as filming and research in various fields of marine science, and he even ended up working with the likes of National Geographic.

He was a remarkable man, and will be sadly missed.

Rico Oldfield
Rico Oldfield created Sea People in the pages of Diver magazine

