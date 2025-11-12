Scubapro debuts innovative Hydros Pro 2 BCD at DEMA

Scubapro unveiled the highly anticipated evolution of its award-winning Hydros Pro BCD on the opening day of the DEMA Show in Orlando. Engineered for divers who demand peak performance, the Hydros Pro 2 combines comfort, durability, and modular customization across dive conditions, from tropical shallows to cold-water depths.

“The Hydros Pro 2 represents Scubapro’s ongoing commitment to crafting products that perform,” said Rhys Couzyn, Senior Director of Brand Management at Scubapro. “We listened to divers worldwide and developed a second-generation BCD that incorporates advanced configuration options, new premium materials, improved ergonomics, and travel-ready features.”

The Scubapro Hydros Pro 2

Modular Design: Monorail Weight System

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Hydros Pro 2 offers thoughtful upgrades for performance-focused divers seeking versatility and personalization. The new BCD is available in five unisex sizes (XS-2XL) with standard weight pockets (mini weight pockets available for an additional purchase).

The all-new Monorail Weight System features a direct-mount design with an intuitive slide-and-lock rail system, making loading, locking, and releasing weight pockets more streamlined and secure. These custom weight integrations allow the Hydros Pro 2 to adapt seamlessly across dive conditions:

● Travel & Tropics: Without weight pockets for streamlined packing.

● Warm Water: Mini Weight Pockets with 2.25kg storage capacity.

● Cold & Temperate Water: Standard Weight Pockets with 4.5kg storage capacity

Divers can personalize their setup further with eight weight pocket colour options, reinforcing Scubapro’s belief that gear should fit the diver, not the other way around.

Choose from standard weight pockets…

…or compact mini pockets

Ergo-Lite Comfort Meets Monprene Durability

The new Ergo-Lite back plate is 25% lighter than the Hydros Pro, offering enhanced comfort with a body-contouring shape, soft padding, and dual top- and bottom-mounted handles for easy two-handed loading. Scubapro’s proprietary ultra-durable Monprene gel harness is soft, resilient, and UV- and chemical-resistant. Additionally, the Super Cinch 2 tank band enables simple tank switching thanks to its durable, easy-to-adjust design.

Smart Travel System

The HD-QD (Heavy-Duty, Quick-Dry) bladder is constructed from double-coated, abrasion-resistant, ultra-durable materials. Its anti-absorbent, instant-dry properties make the Hydros Pro 2 ideal for travel, due to minimal water retention and reduced post-dive weight. The Smart-Pack design enables the shoulder and waist straps to fold flat against the back plate and wrap into the wing for easy transport and storage. Each unit comes with a carry bag.

The Hydros Pro 2 folds up for easy transportation

The Hydros Pro 2 will be available globally from 2 December 2025 at scubapro.com and at authorized dealers around the globe. The Hydros Pro 2 will retail for £858 / €928 / $1,198.