Tobias Friedrich in as judge for Underwater Photographer of the Year

The Underwater Photographer of the Year team are sad to announce that renowned underwater photographer Martin Edge has recently decided to retire from his role as a UPY judge, but he will be replaced by one of the most-exciting talents in the field, Tobias Friedrich.

UPY’s Alex Mustard said: “Martin has been a cornerstone of UPY since its rebirth in 2014 and the whole UPY team are hugely thankful to him for everything he’s done. We wish him a long and happy retirement with his family.

“However, we are delighted to announce that Tobias Friedrich is joining the judging team this year. Tobias has not only been one of the most-successful entrants in UPY’s history, including being Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 and claiming multiple category wins. He brings an extremely broad experience of everything from tropical blackwater to polar scenic photography and is especially celebrated for his creative wreck images. Martin and the whole UPY team are really excited to see Tobias put his stamp on the UPY winners’ collection as a judge.”

UPY 2022 is open for entries. The contest closes on 4 January 2022, and the winners will be unveiled at the GO Diving Show in March 2022.