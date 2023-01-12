Toomer steps down as RAID president

Advertisements

Technical diver Paul Toomer has stood down as president of Dive RAID International to take on a new role focusing directly on the training agency’s courses.

In his new job, designated vice-president product development & member relations, Toomer will assist training vice-president PJ Prinsloo in developing new courses, especially at instructor and instructor-trainer level, and updating RAID’s existing 120-plus programmes.

He will also head the agency’s new Training Advisory Group (TAG), designed to help keep standards current in its recreational and technical scuba, rebreather and freediving courses.

Toomer, a RAID co-founder, intimated that he had missed his old training role. “Prior to taking on the president’s job, under the previous company ownership, I thrived as director diver training,” he says. “It was a job I loved, and I am very happy to think that I’ll be involved once more in training department business.

“As the agency has expanded its reach during the past 12 months, keeping up with the daily demands of our membership worldwide has more than doubled because our network of dive-centres and professionals has grown. I’m excited that this new position means I’ll be able to share some of that workload, and keep the level of customer service among the highest in the industry.”

The change will also give Toomer more time to get wet by participating in diving expeditions as well, he says, for his family and personal projects: “This is a perfect balance for me and for RAID.” The replacement president has yet to be announced.

