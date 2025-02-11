Watch Diving into the Darkness with Suunto

If you missed Scuba Diver's online screening of multi-award-winning documentary Diving into the Darkness, and Q&A with Jill Heinerth, last year, now is your chance to catch this fascinating film, courtesy of Suunto.

Viewers need to pre-register here for the showing, which is on Thursday 13 February at 7pm GMT.

One of the world’s greatest living cave-divers, Canadian explorer Heinerth has been involved in some of the most demanding and celebrated expeditions, from surveying the world’s longest caves in Mexico to discovering giant iceberg caves in Antarctica.

Watch a trailer for Diving into the Darkness

Juxtaposed with some of these epic dives, the 96-minute documentary includes intimate interviews and animated flashbacks to Heinerth’s younger years, helping to explain her motivation for taking part in such extreme challenges.

More than 100 of her friends have died in the depths, but she maintains that each adventure brings her a step closer to becoming the woman she wished she had met as a child.

The film has already won Best Documentary Feature award at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and Outstanding Excellence award at the Documentaries Without Borders event.