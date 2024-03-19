The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Last dives on 10 shipwrecks spanning 5,000 years

Follow Divernet on Google News
Archaeological divers survey pottery on one of 10 shipwreck sites off Kasos (Ministry of Culture)
Archaeological divers survey pottery on one of 10 shipwreck sites off Kasos (Ministry of Culture)

Underwater archaeological research in the eastern Aegean Sea around the island of Kasos, which lies between Crete and Rhodes, has revealed 10 shipwrecks reflecting five millennia of history, Greece’s Ministry of Culture has announced.

Annual surveys of the area that began in 2019 were completed last October by a National Hellenic Research Foundation team working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, combining the archaeological evidence produced by the divers with that from Greek history – including events recounted in tales such as Homer’s Iliad from 800BC.

Surveying a wreck site (Ministry of Culture)
Surveying a wreck site (Ministry of Culture)
Photographing amphoras (Ministry of Culture)
Photographing amphoras (Ministry of Culture)

The wrecks were discovered, along with what were described as significant individual finds, in depths ranging from 20 to 47m.

They spanned eras from prehistory (3000 BC ) through the Classical (460 BC), Greek (100 BC – 100 AD), Roman (200 BC – 300AD), and Byzantine periods (800 – 900AD), finds from the late mediaeval and Ottoman periods and also a 25-30m timber and metal wreck, possibly from around the time of World War Two.

The ancient ships had been carrying cargos from what is now Spain, Italy, Africa and Anatolia (Asian Turkiye), and their remains were found along with personal possessions of the crews.

Marking the site (Ministry of Culture)
Marking the site (Ministry of Culture)
Cleaning an artefact (Ministry of Culture)
Cleaning an artefact (Ministry of Culture)

Notable recent wreck-site discoveries included a Spanish Dressel 20-type amphora with a seal on its handle dating between 150-170 AD, drinking vessels, terra sigillata-type clay flasks of African origin dating to the Roman period and an ancient stone anchor.

The Kasos-Karpathos reef and Karpatholimnion area were mapped for the first time, using lateral sound scanning. The researchers also took more than 20,000 underwater photographs to recreate the finds digitally, enabling detailed analysis to be carried out topside by experts in various fields.

Divers with an anchor (Ministry of Culture)
Divers with an anchor (Ministry of Culture)

A report on the excavations, including assessments by historians, archaeologists, conservators and other scientists, is be published at the end of 2024 by the National Hellenic Research Foundation.

The archaeologists will now move on to concentrate on the seas around Karpathos, which lies across a strait to the east of Kasos, from this June.

WRECKS4ALL set to expand

Analysing 3D wreck data
Analysing 3D wreck data (LabMA)

The University of Montenegro’s Laboratory of Maritime Archaeology (LabMA) says it is set to expand its WRECKS4ALL concept further around the southern Adriatic region. 

The project involves making the area’s underwater cultural heritage accessible to divers and non-divers alike through digitisation and virtual reality freely available through the WRECKS4ALL mobile app, alongside the promotion of scuba tourism. 

LabMA says that the first phase of the project has been recognised as one of the most successful to be co-financed by the EU, following its work to date in the coastal regions of Montenegro, Croatia and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Now the £160,000 one-year WRECKS4ALL 2.0 project will go ahead in the form of a series of conferences and underwater archaeology courses, as well as further underwater heritage digitisation. It will concentrate on Montenegro along with parts of Italy and Albania, funded by the municipalities of Vlora (Albania) and Kampomarino and Italy’s University of Salento. 

The WRECKS4ALL app can be downloaded free via Google Play or Apple Store.

Also on Divernet: Divers find ancient wrecks off Kasos, More diver discoveries in Greece, Calmed nerves unlock ancient Greek dive-sites, Free app samples Adriatic wreck dives

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMUU5ODU1MDE0RTk1Q0Ew

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

@IonutParaschiv28 #askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@IonutParaschiv28
#askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zNTI2QjhBOThBN0JGQTEx

Should I Use My Octo as a Primary? #scuba #askmark

@lukec.1916 #askmark how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of? really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:) #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@lukec.1916
#askmark
how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of?
really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:)
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BNTdEMTYxNTdFRkRFMUQ0

How To Attach a Boltsnap to a Hose #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x