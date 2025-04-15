Divers explore Nelson’s ‘Eggs & Bacon’ off Uruguay

Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson's favourite ship HMS Agamemnon was built from 2,000 New Forest oak trees at what is today the special heritage site of Buckler’s Hard in Hampshire, where it was launched in 1781.

The historic ship's remains lie off Uruguay, and last month an international dive-team assembled at the wreck-site to conduct an archaeological survey that revealed more than had been expected. Meanwhile divers in the UK now have the opportunity to visit a free exhibition about the ship at Buckler’s Hard and find out more about how it is being explored.

UK divers from the University of Southampton, the Maritime Archaeology Trust, Bournemouth University and Buckler’s Hard linked up with the Uruguayan university UDELAR for the mission.

HMS Agamemnon under construction at Buckler's Hard (Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd)

The crew of the 64-gun ship of the line found it easier to call it “Eggs & Bacon” than to pronounce the name of the mythological Greek king. HMS Agamemnon served the Royal Navy for almost 30 years, including at 1805's Battle of Trafalgar, and met its end in June 1809 after grounding on an uncharted shoal in the mouth of the River Plate.

The ship was by that time in poor condition and, although most of the crew and stores were saved, was deemed irreparable. The site was rediscovered in 1993, some 800m offshore at a depth of only 10m.

Starboard side intact

Despite challenging underwater visibility, the visiting maritime archaeologists conducted a thorough photogrammetry survey to allow them to produce a 3D model of the wreck. The work revealed that much of Agamemnon’s starboard side remains intact, with its copper bolt fastenings still evident among the surviving though timbers.

Montague on the wreck of the Agamemnon (Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd)

“I have always dreamt of seeing this wreck, as HMS Agamemnon is the only surviving wreck of a ship built at Buckler’s Hard in the world,” said the Hon Mary Montagu-Scott, director of Buckler’s Hard, which had been a thriving yard for building warships in the 18th century.

More than 50 timber vessels were built there for the Royal Navy, including Euryalus and Swiftsure, which also saw action at Trafalgar.

“There are hopes of a return visit to the wreck later this year for a second survey, this time covering a wider area with the hope of finding the port side, while monitoring the ongoing deterioration of the timbers,” said Montagu-Scott.

Free exhibition

A model of HMS Agamemnon on display at Buckler's Hard (Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd)

Back where the ship's career began, Buckler’s Hard is now the venue for a free exhibition called HMS Agamemnon – Navigating the Legend. It tells the story of the work being carried out to preserve an historic shipwreck considered to be at risk of erosion, interference by treasure-hunters and shipworm decay.

“I have created this exhibition at Buckler’s Hard to promote and tell the story of how we will work jointly across nations to preserve the remains for future generations,” says Montagu-Scott. “The story is one that can bring our nations together, share the history, science and knowledge, and develop and celebrate our friendship through maritime archaeology.”

Buckler's Hard village (Beaulieu Enterprises Ltd)

Buckler's Hard is thought to have been named either after the Buckler family, resident in the area from the 1660s, or the Dukes of Buccleuch, ancestors of the Montagu family. ‘Hard' was a term for a firm or natural landing place commonly used along England's south coast.

The Buckler’s Hard village on the Beaulieu River is a free-to-enter heritage site, including access to the Agamemnon exhibition in the Shipwrights Workshop as well as the Shipwright’s Cottage and St Mary’s Chapel. There are also a hotel and restaurant at the site.

Parking charges apply and admission to the Buckler’s Hard Museum, which contains a wealth of artefacts and displays reflecting maritime history, costs £6 for adults, with concessions and discounts available.

Also on Divernet: The immersive world of underwater archaeology, MAST steps in to save museum shipwreck items, Divers’ Tudor gun haul caused British-Irish rift, Sinking feeling on the Mary Rose