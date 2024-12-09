The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Stolen Spanish shipwreck gold coins recovered

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Gold coins from the 1715 Fleet sunk off the coast of Florida (FWC)
Gold coins from the 1715 Fleet sunk off the coast of Florida (FWC)

Thirty-seven gold coins valued at more than US $1 million and stolen from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks off Florida’s Treasure Coast have been recovered by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission – in what the FWC describes as a major milestone in its long-running investigation into the theft and trafficking of the artefacts.

The 1715 Fleet represents around a dozen Spanish treasure-ships that sank during a hurricane off Florida's coast more than 300 years ago. The artefacts recovered from the wrecks are protected by state and federal law – but even now 13 coins remain unaccounted for.

In 2015 members of the Schmitt family, working as contracted salvage operators for the limited liability company 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels, uncovered a treasure trove of 101 gold coins from the Spanish wrecks, according to the FWC.

Fifty-one of these coins were said to have been reported correctly to the authorities but the existence of the other 50 was not disclosed.

Stolen gold: 1715 Fleet historical marker (Leonard J DeFrancisci)
1715 Fleet historical marker (Leonard J DeFrancisci)

FWC investigators collaborated with the FBI after new evidence emerged this June of the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024, a crime they linked to family-member Eric Schmitt.

Armed with multiple search warrants, they recovered coins from homes and safe deposit boxes along with five from a Florida-based auctioneer, who was said to have unknowingly bought them from Schmitt. 

“Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce,” says the FWC.

“It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels.” Schmitt has been charged in state court with selling stolen property.

The FWC says it has worked closely with historical preservation experts to appraise and authenticate the artefacts, which are to be returned to their custodians as required by law. It says it is also committed to recovering the remaining 13 stolen coins “and bringing those involved in their illegal sale to justice”. 

Also on Divernet: PHOTOS FROM SPACE THAT POINTED TO ‘TREASURE WRECK’, ‘TOO EASY’: KEY 16TH-CENTURY SPANISH WRECK FOUND IN FLORIDA, TREASURE-HUNTER’S BID TO SALVAGE SHALLOW WRECK OVERTURNED, DIVER’S $100K FIND RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Experience Freebreathe, the first of its kind in underwater exploration. A personal, portable snorkeling device that gives you access to unlimited air supply up to 15 feet below the water's surface through the power of your own body movement.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Freebreathe Underwater Immersion Pack at #DEMA

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Threading Cam Band 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Removing Fin Straps 08:19 Sliding Lead 10:16 Back Zips 12:56 Folding Regs 14:26 Wet Neck

Scuba.com Affiliate Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Removing Fin Straps
08:19 Sliding Lead
10:16 Back Zips
12:56 Folding Regs
14:26 Wet Neck

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

More Things that Divers Struggle With w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing at #DEMA

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Shane: Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!
John: Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Elke Bojanowski: British divers missing from Sea Story named
Casper: CCR scooter divers were sucked into dam inlet
Rafael Novi Setya h: How to correctly transport a scuba tank
Recent News
Stolen Spanish shipwreck gold coins recovered Stolen Spanish shipwreck gold coins recovered
Body found in search for Orkney diver Body found in search for Orkney diver
Hydrogel can arrest shipwreck timber decay Hydrogel can arrest shipwreck timber decay
Dive charity Diveheart DEMA’s 2024 Platinum Diving Community Champion Dive charity Diveheart DEMA’s 2024 Platinum Diving Community Champion
Coral Spawning on the Great Barrier Reef Coral Spawning on the Great Barrier Reef
Record fine for firm that left teen solo on first dive Record fine for firm that left teen solo on first dive
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.