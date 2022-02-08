Aggressor dives deep south Sudan and Egypt

The Red Sea Royal Evolution (RE) Aggressor is the latest addition to Aggressor Adventures’ liveaboard line-up, opening diving possibilities in Sudanese waters in the cooler months as well as southern Egyptian excursions.

The vessel joins Red Sea Aggressors II and III, which already offer diving throughout the Egyptian Red Sea up to Ras Mohammed and the Straits of Tiran.

The 39m Red Sea RE Aggressor carries up to 24 passengers and offers three itineraries: Sudan, Deep South Sudan and Deep South Egypt. All depart from and return to Egypt’s Port Ghalib, easily reached from Marsa Alam airport, and diving is carried out from three tenders.

The 13-night Sudan trips take in the remote Suakin Islands including Masamarit, Loka and Dahrat Abid. The Umbria wreck and Sanganeb Plateau are also must-dives. The return route north visits Sha’ab Rumi, Abington Reef, Pfeiffer Reef and St John’s Reef.

Sha’ab Rumi is home to Jacques Cousteau’s Conshelf II underwater structures and hammerhead, grey and silky shark encounters, says Aggressor Adventures.

On the Sudan itineraries guests can expect up to 39 dives with nine full days of diving in Sudan plus 2.5 days in southern Egyptian waters. These trips run until mid-June, with Red Sea RE Aggressor operating in Egypt for the rest of the year.

Add-ons

Seven-night Deep South Egypt itineraries offer 3-5 dives a day and kick off at St John’s and Dangerous Reefs, with stops at Fury Shoal and Dolphin House, and two days spent at Zabargad and Rocky Islands. These itineraries are priced from US $2700, while the Sudan excursions start from $5600.

Add-ons are a further possibility. “Guests can take their Red Sea RE Aggressor adventure to the next level by adding a relaxing river cruise on the Nile Queen, or Cairo or Luxor exploration or a back-to-back Red Sea Aggressor II or III adventure,” suggests Bob Thompson, Aggressor Detours manager.

“Aggressor travel agents can also customise a land programme specific to each guest’s wants and needs, complete with private transfers, accommodations and private guided tours.” Find out more about Red Sea RE Aggressor here.