Blue Exile: Art of the strange under water

There’s no holding subaquatic sculptors back these days – HULYA LEIGH reports from Turkey’s Aegean resort of Bodrum, photography by HASAN YOKES & MAHMUT SUNER

It was 20 May and a fully equipped dive-boat was anchored near the shore in Smuggler’s Bay (Kaçakçı Koyu) on Bodrum’s Karaada Island. A pleasure boat was tied alongside it, and a Coast Guard vessel was approaching.

Mysterious artefacts lay waiting in the depths for those who had made the trip out to explore – a chest laden with porcelain, a mirrored amphora, a bell standing tall and looking as if it might start ringing at any minute, a contemplative gentleman and even half a woman’s body wrapped in chains.

On board the dive-boat, the organisers and sponsors of the Blue Exile Art Project (BEAP) welcomed the governor and mayor of Bodrum and their teams. Then they donned their wetsuits, prepared their tanks, received a briefing and were ready to dive.

This was almost certainly the most intriguing opening ceremony to an art exhibition those assembled had ever attended, and another gem was added to Bodrum’s hidden treasures as the red ribbon swinging elegantly under water was cut.

Months of research, brainstorming, inspiration and initiative had been kneaded by 22 local sculptors into ceramic clay and placed under water with the meticulous assistance of the Happy Bubbles and Aquapro dive centres over a period of two days. There were happy smiles all round as the varied artworks were now seen to fill the waters around the divers.

The 5m-deep exhibition stays open to diving and snorkelling visitors until the end of August when, in phase two of Blue Exile, it will be brought to the surface and exhibited topside at Bodrum’s meRQez Art Gallery. Underwater images of the sculptures and the artists’ notes will be reflected in the background.

Various documentaries and talks on underwater culture and marine-conservation awareness will be presented in the area during September.

The underwater art project has been carried out in co-operation with the local municipal authority, Bodrum Maritime Museum and the Blue Aegean Sea Rotary Club, and word has already begun to spread, particularly thanks to Rotary’s extensive international network. The intention is to repeat BEAP annually. each time with a new theme.

If you happen to be in Bodrum this summer, don’t miss this special exhibition that has transformed Smuggler’s Bay temporarily into BEAP Artist Bay. Explore the aquatic world of the artists and see how their works and messages reflect global issues, delicate ecological balances and social turmoil – it’s where art meets the sea.

Divers are encouraged to contact the Happy Bubbles or Aquapro Diving centres to arrange their dives, and the project can be followed on Instagram. Return flights from London to Bodrum cost from £315.

