Diverse Travel becomes Shark Trust patron

UK-based conservation charity the Shark Trust has added another name to its list of corporate patrons – that of specialist tour operator Diverse Travel.

The Shark Trust team works globally to safeguard the future of sharks, rays and skates, engaging with a global network of scientists, policymakers, conservation professionals, businesses and supporters to further shark conservation. The charity has been operating for 27 years and is based in Plymouth.

Diverse Travel is based’s home is in Newmarket and since 2014 it has been offering scuba diving holidays worldwide. It says the new tie-up will enable both organisations to widen engagement and encourage divers and snorkellers to get involved in shark conservation.

“Sharks are truly at the heart of every diver and at Diverse Travel we absolutely share that passion,” says the operator’s sales & marketing manager Holly Bredin. “There is nothing like seeing a shark in the wild – it’s a moment that stays with you forever!

United for sharks: the Diverse Travel and Shark Trust teams

“We’re delighted to celebrate our 10th year of business by becoming a corporate patron of the Shark Trust. This is an exciting partnership for Diverse and our guests. We will be donating on behalf of every person who books a holiday with us to contribute towards their vital shark conservation initiatives around the world.” Details of the percentage of sales allocated to the trust have not been disclosed.

“We will also be working together with the trust to inspire divers, snorkellers and other travellers to take an active role – at home and abroad – in citizen-science projects and other activities,” says Bredin.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Diverse Travel to enable more divers and travellers to get involved with sharks and shark conservation,” commented Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox.

“Sharks face considerable conservation challenges but, through collaboration and collective action, we can secure a brighter future for sharks and their ocean home. This new partnership takes us one more valuable step towards that goal.”

Also on Divernet: Wanted: Divers’ oceanic & basking shark sightings, Shark Trust launches 5-project app, Diverse customers can offset their travel, 52 pro divers’ favourite local dive-sites