The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Diverse Travel becomes Shark Trust patron

Follow Divernet on Google News
Caribbean reef sharks (Diverse Travel)
Caribbean reef sharks (Diverse Travel)

UK-based conservation charity the Shark Trust has added another name to its list of corporate patrons – that of specialist tour operator Diverse Travel.

The Shark Trust team works globally to safeguard the future of sharks, rays and skates, engaging with a global network of scientists, policymakers, conservation professionals, businesses and supporters to further shark conservation. The charity has been operating for 27 years and is based in Plymouth.

Diverse Travel is based’s home is in Newmarket and since 2014 it has been offering scuba diving holidays worldwide. It says the new tie-up will enable both organisations to widen engagement and encourage divers and snorkellers to get involved in shark conservation.

“Sharks are truly at the heart of every diver and at Diverse Travel we absolutely share that passion,” says the operator’s sales & marketing manager Holly Bredin. “There is nothing like seeing a shark in the wild – it’s a moment that stays with you forever! 

The Diverse Travel and Shark Trust teams
United for sharks: the Diverse Travel and Shark Trust teams

“We’re delighted to celebrate our 10th year of business by becoming a corporate patron of the Shark Trust. This is an exciting partnership for Diverse and our guests. We will be donating on behalf of every person who books a holiday with us to contribute towards their vital shark conservation initiatives around the world.” Details of the percentage of sales allocated to the trust have not been disclosed. 

“We will also be working together with the trust to inspire divers, snorkellers and other travellers to take an active role – at home and abroad – in citizen-science projects and other activities,” says Bredin.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Diverse Travel to enable more divers and travellers to get involved with sharks and shark conservation,” commented Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. 

“Sharks face considerable conservation challenges but, through collaboration and collective action, we can secure a brighter future for sharks and their ocean home. This new partnership takes us one more valuable step towards that goal.”

Also on Divernet: Wanted: Divers’ oceanic & basking shark sightings, Shark Trust launches 5-project app, Diverse customers can offset their travel, 52 pro divers’ favourite local dive-sites

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Video of Diver Touching Whaleshark Results in a Fine #scuba #news #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-boat-blazed-whale-shark-grabbed-in-thailand/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

Video of Diver Touching Whaleshark Results in a Fine #scuba #news

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-boat-blazed-whale-shark-grabbed-in-thailand/

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DQTIzMEQyQTJBNDA4ODdF

Video of Diver Touching Whaleshark Results in a Fine #scuba #news

https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer
https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yMzk0RjU2NDJBMzI5RDE2

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba @thomasmartin390 hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

@thomasmartin390
hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43MjE3M0ZBOUE4MjY1QTA1

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x