Historic vote brings fresh hope for sharks and rays

Shark and ray conservationists are celebrating today (28 November) as sweeping new international trade protection measures for diver-favourite species such as oceanic whitetips, whale sharks and manta rays have been voted in at the CoP20 talks in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

More than 3,000 delegates from 185 countries are attending the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

““This is a landmark victory, and it belongs to the parties who championed these protections,” said Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) director of shark & ray conservation Luke Warwick.

“Countries across Latin America, Africa, the Pacific and Asia came together in a powerful show of leadership and solidarity, passing every shark and ray proposal tabled for the CoP, covering over 70 species.

Highest level of protection

Proposals co-sponsored by more than 50 governments had centred some of the most imperilled shark and ray species in the world, representing “the most ambitious and comprehensive suite of shark and ray protections ever brought to the convention”, said WCS.

Oceanic whitetip sharks, whale sharks and manta and devil rays will now be accorded the highest level of protection by being listed on CITES Appendix I, signifying a full international commercial trade ban.

It isn’t only the diver favourites that have won new protection. Zero export quotas (a moratorium on all exports of wild-caught specimens) will be applied to wedgefish and giant guitarfish, while gulper, smooth-hound and tope sharks become listed under Appendix II (regulated trade requiring permits and non-detriment findings).

The measures close major loopholes in the international market for fins, gill-plates, meat and other products, says WCS, addressing “longstanding pressures that have accelerated population collapse across our ocean”.

“These decisions could not be more urgent,” commented Warwick. “Sharks and rays are the second most imperilled group of species on the planet, and many are running out of time.

“Today’s votes give them a real chance at recovery, and now we must carry this momentum through the final plenary vote and into swift implementation.

“The world chose action over extinction today and recognised sharks as essential marine wildlife, and these decisions offer real hope for the future of our oceans. We cannot let up now.”

Fighting chance

Oceanic whitetip shark (Shawn Heinrichs)

Delegates’ willingness to address the protection of sharks and rays had been signalled early on at CoP20 when oceanic whitetip sharks were voted to receive Appendix I protection.

Oceanic whitetips have suffered declines of more than 80-90% in three generations, driven by fishing pressure and a lucrative illegal fin trade far exceeding what appears in official records, according to WCS, with the move giving the species a fighting chance of recovery.

“This was our last hope for the oceanic whitetips,” commented Barbara Slee of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). “For too long, these sharks that have roamed our oceans for millions of years have been slaughtered for their fins and meat. But this listing might just spare them from extinction.”

For most of the CoP20 proposals a secret ballot approach applies, but that to move oceanic whitetips up from Appendix II to Appendix I attracted 110 votes in favour, 22 against and six abstentions. CITES generally requires a two‑thirds majority for a proposal to pass.

Eels and sea cucumbers have fared less well than sharks and rays in Samarkand, however, with proposals to protect freshwater and marine eels and certain sea-cucumber species under Appendix II voted down. CITES CoP20 continues until 5 December.