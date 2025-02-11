Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

How to make billions – by protecting scuba hotspots  

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Divers on a reef in Fiji (PADI)
Divers on a reef in Fiji (PADI)

An incredible 33 million dives take place in the ocean every year, but only 15% of the sites scuba-dived are fully protected from fishing and other destructive activities, according to new peer-reviewed research by National Geographic Pristine Seas. Yet reviving these areas would unlock diving’s potential as a valuable economic engine, it says.

Safeguarding recreational diving hotspots would deliver a host of benefits to tourists, local communities and marine life but, most notably, would generate an additional US $2 billion in revenue, derived mainly from user fees paid by divers directly to local communities. 

A marine ecologist scuba diver surveys a reef in the Line Islands, Kiribati (Jon Betz / National Geographic)
A marine ecologist surveys a reef in the Line Islands, Kiribati (Jon Betz / National Geographic)

Global South coastal communities host some 62% of recreational dives and are poised to gain the most from such a move, according to the study, which was carried out by ocean experts from Australia, Mexico, the USA and Canada. 

They assembled a database of dive-centres, dive-sites and prices from thousands of locations worldwide to estimate the number of dives annually, the extent to which protection would increase biomass and biodiversity in an area, and divers’ willingness to pay access fees for diving in a Marine Protected Area (MPA). 

Pristine Seas diver taking observations on the Osa peninsula, Costa Rica (Enric Sala / National Geographic)
Pristine Seas diver on Costa Rica’s Osa peninsula (Enric Sala / National Geographic)

They found that while 67% of all dive-sites were located within MPAs, only 15% were within highly or fully protected areas.

They then determined that enforcing highly and fully protected MPAs within existing recreational-diving locations would increase demand for diving and the number of dives by 32% (10.5 million extra dives per year) and boost dive-industry revenue by $616 million annually. 

The consumer surplus – what someone is willing to pay for a scuba-diving experience versus its actual cost – was put at $2.7 billion per year. Divers would willingly pay more for the experience, says the report, driving up the profitability of the sector.

Nations set to gain

“If you protect a marine area, more recreational divers will show up – and they’ll pay more for the privilege of seeing sensational underwater life,” says lead author Reniel Cabral, a senior lecturer at James Cook University in Australia. “Communities and businesses are leaving money on the table by overlooking the benefits of marine sanctuaries.”

Sampling in remote reefs in the northernmost region of the Seaflower Biosphere Reserve, off Colombia (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)
Sampling on remote reefs in the northernmost region of the Seaflower Biosphere Reserve, off Colombia (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

“In Mexico alone, the diving industry generates annual revenues comparable to the country’s entire fisheries sector, making marine conservation not just an environmental necessity but an economic imperative,” is the view of study co-author Octavio Aburto-Oropeza, professor at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. 

“From the vibrant reefs of Cozumel to the fully protected marine reserve of Cabo Pulmo, this industry welcomes up to 1.7 million divers each year.

“Strengthening conservation efforts and fostering small-scale, community-led ecotourism will not only elevate the diving experience, but will also ensure the long-term sustainability of marine tourism worldwide.”

Enric Sala diving in Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)
Enric Sala diving in Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

Egypt, Thailand and the USA were found to host the most scuba dives at almost 3 million a year in each location, while Indonesia, Egypt and Australia host the most dives in fully or highly protected MPAs. 

The Philippines, USA and Indonesia host the most dives in unprotected waters – and are the contries that would benefit most from designating sanctuaries in diving hotspots.

The popular sites account for less than 1% of the entire ocean, but protecting them would attract more and bigger marine life and in turn make them far more attractive to divers.

The spillover pay-off

Shark-diving in the Bahamas (PADI)
Shark-diving in the Bahamas (PADI)

Research indicates that fully protected MPAs can help restore fish populations by 500% on average, yield bigger fish over time and help replenish fishing grounds around the area through marine-life spillover.

A recent study shows that fishing-catch per unit effort increases by an average 12-18% near the boundaries of large fully protected MPAs.

Divers from National Geographic Pristine Seas measure the world’s largest coral colony in the Solomon Islands (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)
Divers from National Geographic Pristine Seas measure the world’s largest coral colony in the Solomon Islands (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

The cost of creating and maintaining the MPAs could be rapidly offset by additional tourism profits, says Pristine Seas.

The research calculated that the operation of additional MPAs (including enforcement) that total 1% of the global ocean would cost up to $1.2 billion but that scuba divers’ access fees could generate more than enough revenue to cover those costs.

In contrast, in 2020 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and other large fishing nations spent more than $10 billion of public money on supporting their fisheries.

Enric Sala diving in Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)
Enric Sala in Palau’s Jellyfish Lake (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

“Bottom line: Ocean protection benefits marine life, coastal communities and businesses,” says Pristine Seas founder Enric Sala. 

“Protecting diving sites from fishing and other damaging activities can generate new streams of income and benefit more people. It's increasingly clear that efforts to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 are even more beneficial than we thought.”   

Divers on a Red Sea reef (PADI)
Divers on a Red Sea reef (PADI)

Pristine Seas is part of the National Geographic Society dedicated to science and film-making but is independent of National Geographic publishing and its media arm. Its new study, Marine Protected Areas For Dive Tourism appears in Scientific Reports

Also on Divernet: NIUE LOVE: A VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT FOR DIVERS, ‘TIME-MACHINE’ MARSHALL ISLANDS GET FIRST MPA, WORLD’S BIGGEST CORAL DISCOVERED IN SOLOMONS, CASE CLOSED? STRICT MPA ENFORCEMENT IS WIN-WIN

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark great video love your content I recently had my cylinder hydro tested it was filled with air how long can you keep the air in the cylinder before you use it .Also dive shop can drain the air and fill with nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

How Long Can You Keep Air in a Cylinder? #AskMark #scubadiving

Full List of Dive Shows with Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI) FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Scuba.com Ad 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Full List of Dive Shows with Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

JANUARY 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show)
FEBRUARY 1-2: Duikvaker
FEBRUARY 21-23: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FEBRUARY 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaysia
MARCH 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARCH 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
MARCH 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show
APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
MAY 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
MAY 31 – JUNE 1: Scuba Show
JUNE 13-15: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
SEPTEMBER 6-7: GO Diving ANZ Show
OCTOBER 17-19: Diving Talks
NOVEMBER 11-14: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.
00:00 Introduction
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterranean
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Scuba Show
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Diving Talks
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Upcoming Dive Shows in 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanish Cave Closed After Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
mike: 4 divers die after being sucked into pipe
Al Catalfumo: Coral death in the Caribbean
Aidan Karley: Cave-diver survives 60 hours in air-pocket
Darren: Can you scuba dive after a stroke?
Simon Walsh: Coral death in the Caribbean
Recent News
DAN launches the ‘DANcast’, a podcast to inspire better, safer diving DAN launches the ‘DANcast’, a podcast to inspire better, safer diving
BSAC appoints Chair of Environment and Sustainability Group BSAC appoints Chair of Environment and Sustainability Group
Niue love: A Valentine’s Day gift for divers  Niue love: A Valentine’s Day gift for divers 
Tourist boat capsizes in Gulf of Suez Tourist boat capsizes in Gulf of Suez
France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate France’s last captive orcas face uncertain fate
Graphic novel highlights ghost-net diving Graphic novel highlights ghost-net diving
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month