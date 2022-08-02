Magic discount in Philippines

Magic Island ornate ghost pipefish
Ornate ghost pipefish, Moalboal (Steve Weinman)

Philippines dive resort Magic Island is offering a special 30% discount on trips taken before the end of September this year.

Magic Island is located in Moalboal in the south-west of Cebu, close to Pescador island, and is a notable diving location, especially for underwater photographers.

A six-day half-board trip has been reduced from 760 to only 535 euros pp (about £448), and an eight-day stay from 1125 to 790 euros pp (about £662), and the deals include two sharing accommodation in a superior de luxe cottage, five- and 10-boat-dive packages respectively and road transfers from and to Cebu airport.

The offer can be upgraded to full board for only 10 euros a day and otherwise customised (with five nights and a diving package as a minimum). The single surcharge is 30 euros a night.

The offer is also bookable through your own travel agent and is not valid for existing bookings or in combination with other specials. Return flights in early September are available from around £1,000 (source: Skyscanner)

Also on Divernet: Philippines Opens To Visiting Divers

