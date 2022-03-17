Magic offers in the Philippines

Magic
(Steve Weinman)

The twin dive resorts of Magic Island in Moalboal on the island of Cebu, and Magic Oceans in Anda on Bohol, are celebrating the reopening of the Philippines’ borders – and their own reopening to overseas visitors – with what they say are special discounts on scuba diving holidays.

At Magic Island, which offers 10 detached cottages, a house reef and easy boat access to Pescador Island, seven-night half-board stays (two sharing) with 10 boat-dives are reduced by 100 euros to 995 euros pp.

At Magic Oceans, which has 25 dive sites from muck-diving to coral gardens and 16 bungalows around a pool, the 120-euro saving on an equivalent stay brings the price to 1,095 euros pp. A 14-night two-centre combo with 15 boat-dives costs 1,965 euros pp, reduced by 120 euros.

The offers apply to bookings until the end of April this year for travel until the end of September 2023. Find out more about these resorts here.

Partial to Anda’s Abracadabra, a report on diving from Magic Oceans, can be found on Divernet.

