Staying Safe on Liveaboards: Essential DAN Safety Advice for Divers

Diving from liveaboards can be a fantastic way to access sites that are visited by fewer divers, but there are additional complexities to plan for. Here are DAN’s essential safety tips for staying safe on liveaboards, from emergency plans to exits, charging rules, gear checks and onboard protocols.

Choosing a Safe, Reputable Liveaboard Operator

When booking travel on liveaboards, choose reputable, well-reviewed operators. Contact liveaboard operators before booking to find out if they are insured. An insurance company will insure a vessel only if its owner can demonstrate some level of emergency preparedness.

When you reach out to the operator, also ask about their emergency action plans (EAPs). Having realistic and practical EAPs in place is one of the best ways to deal with accidents and injuries in remote places. These plans should account for various incidents and focus on access to emergency services and health care. The operator may not share all the details of their EAPs, but they should be able to reassure you that they have trained staff, appropriate equipment, and up-to-date information about local resources.

Understanding Escape Routes and Onboard Fire Risks

Understand your means of escape. Make sure that the crew briefs you about how to exit living spaces. There should be at least two unobstructed ways to get out. While the crew may discuss the location of emergency exits, these exits are not always obvious or may be confusing to operate. Go to the exits and, if allowed, open them to ensure they are working properly. Keep in mind that some emergencies, such as fires, produce black smoke and darkness.

Following Battery Charging Protocols Safely

Follow the dive boat operator’s battery charging protocols. Many boats have rules about charging cameras, strobes, and other equipment, including where and when devices should be charged, so learn and follow them. Bring your own chargers from the original equipment manufacturer. Before you leave home, ask about the boat’s power supply, including voltage, power/current, and frequency.

Ask about the crew’s overnight watch protocols, and observe the crew members in action. Take drills seriously, and offer to help the crew perform them. All vessels are required to conduct emergency drills, including fire, person overboard, missing diver, and abandon ship. The crew may ask you to perform some basic functions to familiarise yourself with the emergency gear.

Locating and Learning to Use Emergency Gear

Check the location of emergency equipment, such as life preservers, and learn how to put them on. Also, locate the fire extinguishers in the living areas of the boat. If the operator does not perform a fire drill or at least a walk-around and briefing, be sure to ask about it.

Consider bringing a portable, economical carbon monoxide monitor for added assurance when your cabin is below deck. In addition to functioning as a fire alarm, this device can also be used to test questionable breathing gas from scuba cylinders.

Helpful Safety Add-Ons: CO Monitors, Torches and Go Bags

Keep a waterproof flashlight and a ‘go bag’ close to your pillow and ready to grab in an emergency. A go bag is a small dry bag that contains essential items such as your passport, daily medications, credit cards, phone, and glasses. In some cases, the boat operator may instruct you to leave everything behind, so check with them at the start of your trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I look for when choosing a liveaboard operator? Prioritise reputable operators with strong reviews, proven safety records and confirmed insurance coverage. Why are emergency action plans important on liveaboards? EAPs outline how the crew handles accidents in remote areas, including access to emergency services, evacuation routes and medical resources. How can I prepare for emergencies on board? Familiarise yourself with exits, emergency gear, fire extinguishers, muster points and the crew’s drill procedures. Why are battery charging protocols so strict? Improper charging of camera gear and electronics increases fire risk. Liveaboards set rules to reduce that risk, so follow them religiously. Should I bring safety equipment of my own? A small CO monitor, a waterproof torch and a go bag with essentials can give extra protection in low-light or evacuation scenarios.