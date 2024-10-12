The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines

Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines
Photo Credit Reggie Reyes

Dauin & Zamboangita, Negros Oriental, The Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines! 

Antennarius Species Signals! 

The Allure of its Lure. This captivating critter, an all time  favorite among divers, goes beyond its poker face and signature yawn. 

Well known to underwater photography enthusiasts and seasoned divers, this is a fish that seems fictional to most and a fantasy find for the rest. 

The Frogfish goes about the reef using jet-like propulsion via openings nestled beneath its pectoral fins. If not putt-putting around like an awkward balloon, it can also go for a walk using its pectoral and pelvic fins.

IMG 20240917 231154
Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines 2

Photo Credit: Analynne Sison ( Spotter Trainer & CEO Silver Reef Dive Resort).

Dauin & Zamboangita, in Negros Oriental, have a wide variety of Frogfish species inhabiting their coastline and the adjacent Apo Island. There are have been 12 species of Frogfish, heavily sought after by divers, documented right here in our waters with at least 13 species distributed in the Visayas, the central area of the Philippines.

Recently, Silver Reef Dive Resort CEO and Spotter Trainer, with Daniel Geary, a marine biologist known as “Dr. Frogfish” who has studied Frogfishes for 10 years,  documented a Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish in Zamboanguita, the neighbor town of Dauin known as the diving capital of Negros Island, Philippines. After much research, it is believed there is a good chance that this is the first documented sighting of this species in the province of Negros Oriental.

Multiple dive guides confirm a potential sighting in 2010, but there are no photos to back it up. Almost all of the photos online, with locations included, are from Indonesia with none (correctly identified) found from the Philippines, so this could potentially be the first, if not one of the first, documented sightings of this species in the country. This indeed was an epic find by Randall Gunn, a tech diver who moved to Dauin, whose housereef is home to the pair of these bright yellow, mango-like frogfish. One of our local artists, Alma Zosan, will have to amend her Frogfishes of the Visayas poster to include this 13th species.

The  season of Frogfishes in Dauin and Zamboanguita Negros Oriental usually starts around February and lasts until around August, but nature plots its own course so this is just an average. Some show up a bit earlier while others show up late and stay longer, meaning there are a few that stick around to be found by those who know where they hide or who attend Dr Frogfish's scheduled specialty courses. 

We were recently visited by Daniel Geary, “Dr. Frogfish,” who dived with us to photograph these Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish and were able to chat about frogfish, specifically on what his favorite finds are and what behaviors are most memorable for him.

“I have a few extremely memorable finds when it comes to Frogfish. My all time, best find that probably won't be topped was in 2016. I travelled to Ambon, Indonesia on a tip that there were verified sightings of Psychedelic Frogfish. I was fortunate enough to see two of them on my second dive. 

Another incredible find was in Malapascua, Philippines in 2022. My favorite local guide there took me to one of his secret areas with two extra guides and we found a Marble-mouthed Frogfish…with eggs! The still-developing eggs were almost fully formed, perfect replicas of their adult versions. 

One of my all time favorite finds, in all honesty, was this pair of Hispid/Shaggy Frogfish. I lived in Dauin for nearly 10 years and never saw one. These two frogfish just happened to be found while I was visiting for two weeks, perfect timing.

I have seen plenty of Frogfish behavior, but a few stand out. I have never seen frogfish cannibalism, although I have seen it attempted. My favorite behavior that I have seen was two Clown/Warty Frogfish mating. I was able to watch them flirt, swim up, mate, and watched the egg raft float away. A second male Frogfish came running over the rocks a few seconds later, unfortunately too late to the party.

I always love seeing male Frogfish trying to flirt with a female. Males love to pop up all their fins and shake their body all over the place, an awkward kind of frogfish dance. I'm not sure why they do it, but its pretty funny to watch.

Frogfish predation is a rare sight, but also a treat. I have seen Frogfish eat a variety of prey, from Waspfish to Dragonets to Cardinalfish. My favorite predation that I have witnessed was during a film shoot for BBC's Planet Earth, shot in Dauin, where we witnessed a Clown/Warty frogfish slurp up a small Lionfish, spines and all.”

Silver Reef Dive Resort
Silver Reef offers valet photographer services provided by specialist Spotters who are knowledgeable about camera equipment and its use before and during dives. The goal is to surface together, sometimes using underwater scooters as a “just grab on” taxi service for photographers facing currents and other challenges.

AivyMaes Dive Resort

AivyMaes Dive Resort is uniquely located in the heart of Dauin’s beach front with absolute walk in diving access to the three best diving sites in Dauin, consistently ranked in the top ten muck diving sites in the world. Our professionally trained spotters will help you find that perfect macro or wide angle shot. With Apo Island just 35-minute boat ride we offer a world class diving experience.

Sea Explorers

Established in 1989, Sea Explorers is a pioneer dive center in the Visayas. We offer world-class diving with flamboyant cuttlefish, mimic octopus, Ambon scorpionfish, and the elusive thresher sharks in Malapascua. Explore Dauin and Sipalay for more incredible marine life. Our veteran Filipino Divemasters ensure memorable dives. Discover the Philippines—Dive with a Smile.

Azure Dive Resort

The Azure Dive Resort’s vision is to provide world-class service and ultimately, to achieve excellence in the diving industry. Azure is the quintessence of the Filipino spirit—warm as the inviting blue waters of its private beach; gracious as the palm fronds that bend in the breeze. The resort is a living testament of dedication to Dauin as a destination that would fulfill Dream dives.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Scuba.com Website Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specs
09:40 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Raymond Spruance: SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef
Joann: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
The other Mark: How to Extend the Lifespan of Your Scuba Diving Gear
Michael L: SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef
matt w: Disconnected hose caused Scapa diver’s death
Recent News
Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 dates Announced Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 dates Announced
Black Tudor diver spotlit in history talks Black Tudor diver spotlit in history talks
Misheard voice threw HMS Trooper sub wreck-hunters for 25 years Misheard voice threw HMS Trooper sub wreck-hunters for 25 years
Female diver’s body parts found in shark Female diver’s body parts found in shark
Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project Monty Halls partners with HX for The Big Blue Bag Project

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x