DON’T BELIEVE THE EYES

The illusionary false eyes on one little fish

Liken to a pair of eyes are the large twin dorsal spots on a pair of Signal Goby (Signigobius biocellatus) also called a crab-eyed goby.

The waters of Wakatobi are home to a diminutive master of visual disinformation. Twin-spot signal gobies are often found sifting about for morsels among the reef’s sandier seabed. A passing glance might not reveal their presence, however, as the pair of distinctive spots they sport on each flank creates the illusion of large eyes, perhaps belonging to a foraging crustacean. Hence this fish's other name: the crab-eyed goby. This optical illusion can confuse a would-be predator in pursuit of a fish dinner.

