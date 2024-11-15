The small town of Dauin, on Negros Island in the Visayas region of the Philippines has long been known as a mecca for critter spotting and muck diving, but what surprises many divers visiting Dauin is the number of some very much larger creatures making this macro haven their home.

While avid photographers scour the reefs and sandy areas for tiny rare species, Green Turtles (Chelonia mydas) are happily grazing the plentiful seagrass just a short distance away. With adults weighing between 240 and 420 pounds (110 – 190 kg), they’re certainly hard to miss!

Turtle-spotting at nearby Apo Island, a nationally protected marine sanctuary, is a popular eco-tourism activity with snorkelers and divers alike. Some turtles have become so used to swimmers and divers, they seem completely unconcerned by their presence. Surveys undertaken in 2016 by the Large Marine Vertebrates Institute of the Philippines (LAMAVE) revealed a healthy population of Green turtles, and a sizeable tribe of the critically endangered Hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata).

The Not So Macro Life of Dauin 4

Inspired by LAMAVE’s work, and with the support of Negros Oriental Dive Association (NOrDA) members such as AivyMaes Divers Resort, Silver Reef Dive Resort, Azure Dive Resorts and Sea Explorers Dauin, a project was launched this year to survey the 13km of Dauin coastline to find out more about the local population of turtles.

Funded by a Community Grant from PADI Aware, and headed up by PADI 5-Star Resort Mike’s Dauin Beach Resort, Project Pawikan (Filipino for “sea turtle”) is compiling a catalogue of turtles, like a high-school yearbook, that makes identification of individuals possible. With pictures submitted by visiting divers and local guides, as well as numerous dedicated surveys, the unreported lives of Dauin’s turtles are starting to come to light.

Turtle “faces” are covered in scales, known as scutes, and the patterns they form are not just unique to each turtle, but remain the same over many decades, just like our own fingerprints. This non-invasive identification method is proving successful in tracking many other marine species, such as Whale Sharks and Manta Rays, without the need for catch-and-release tagging procedures or expensive satellite tracking technologies. The use of pattern-matching software also helps with identification if the turtle is not immediately obvious from the catalogue pictures. All the data collected will feed into the National Turtle Catalogue curated by LAMAVE, allowing for sightings data to be pooled with other countries, helping to build pictures of migration patterns over vast distances.

The Not So Macro Life of Dauin 5

Through the project’s social media page, anyone can submit images or videos of turtles encountered in Dauin, and get a quick response from the team as to who they just spent time in the ocean with. If, as has happened on a number of occasions already, the turtle is not in the archives, then the lucky diver gets to give their new discovery a name (welcome Otis and Alice!)

Knowing which turtle is which helps to map their population, keep an eye on their health, and observe their behaviours. It is perhaps surprising to learn, for example, that for an animal associated with migrating many hundreds, if not thousands of kilometres to their mating and nesting beaches, that Green Turtles like to stay in one very defined spot for months, if not years on end, almost never to be seen mixing with their neighbours only a few hundred metres away.

This makes identification slightly easier since already the number of turtles catalogued to date is well into the hundreds. It also shows where there are stable concentrations of turtles, which helps inform local environmental planning, as well as being able to direct snorkelers, free-divers and divers to the best spots to hang out with these gentle giants.

The Not So Macro Life of Dauin 6

Their personalities also become apparent the more you visit with them. Some of the largest adults are pretty chilled out, allowing close approaches, and in one case the opportunity to remove a small fishing hook embedded in their flipper. Others make a run for it as soon as they see you, and they are pretty fast, even when you have a mini-DPV to try to keep up!

Project Pawikan is already raising interest in discovering more about turtle populations elsewhere in the Philippines. Zamboangita, Dauin’s neighbouring town, has observed turtle-nesting at the aptly-named Turtle Island, which is rare on this stretch of coast, and nearby diving spot Moalboal is embarking on their own Citizen Science turtle project. The more we find out about where these bell-weather species rest, feed and nest, the more we will be able to protect their habitats and continue to enjoy magical encounters with these well-loved creatures.

The good news for anyone diving in Dauin is that the turtles are there 365 days a year, and do not appear to be seasonal. So on that rare occasion of not being able to find that special critter you were hoping to see, you can rely on one or more of these locals to put in an appearance – although you might not be able to fit them in the frame with your macro lens!

Silver Reef Dive Resort

Silver Reef offers valet photographer services provided by specialist Spotters who are knowledgeable about camera equipment and its use before and during dives. The goal is to surface together, sometimes using underwater scooters as a “just grab on” taxi service for photographers facing currents and other challenges.

AivyMaes Dive Resort

AivyMaes Dive Resort is uniquely located in the heart of Dauin’s beach front with absolute walk in diving access to the three best diving sites in Dauin, consistently ranked in the top ten muck diving sites in the world. Our professionally trained spotters will help you find that perfect macro or wide angle shot. With Apo Island just 35-minute boat ride we offer a world class diving experience.

Sea Explorers

Established in 1989, Sea Explorers is a pioneer dive center in the Visayas. We offer world-class diving with flamboyant cuttlefish, mimic octopus, Ambon scorpionfish, and the elusive thresher sharks in Malapascua. Explore Dauin and Sipalay for more incredible marine life. Our veteran Filipino Divemasters ensure memorable dives. Discover the Philippines—Dive with a Smile.

Azure Dive Resort

The Azure Dive Resort’s vision is to provide world-class service and ultimately, to achieve excellence in the diving industry. Azure is the quintessence of the Filipino spirit—warm as the inviting blue waters of its private beach; gracious as the palm fronds that bend in the breeze. The resort is a living testament of dedication to Dauin as a destination that would fulfill Dream dives.

Mike's Beach Resort