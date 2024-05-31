The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Ultimate Scuba Diving Concierge

Follow Divernet on Google News
Ultimate Scuba Diving Concierge

Meridian Adventure Dive offer the Ultimate Scuba Diving Concierge Experience

From the moment you embark on your first diving journey, you’re intimately involved with the logistics of packing, moving, and maintaining your diving gear. While mastering these tasks is crucial for safety and independence as a diver, there are moments when you yearn for someone else to handle these responsibilities.

Enter Meridian Adventure Dive, where the experience of handling equipment transcends mere logistics and becomes a seamless valet service. Whether you arrive with your own gear or opt for the resort’s top-tier freediving equipment, your concerns about gear management evaporate upon check-in.

Image 01 1
Ultimate Scuba Diving Concierge 3

For those lugging personal gear, the meticulous team at reception takes charge, carefully cataloguing, tagging, and securely storing your equipment until you’re ready to dive. Meanwhile, if you opt for the premium Aqualung gear provided, the process is equally effortless. Communicate your needs, and the dive centre staff will swiftly cater to your requirements, ensuring a perfect fit in minutes.

Once your gear is sorted, it’s swiftly transported to the high-speed dive boats, where it’s set up, tested, and stowed in designated slots. These custom boats, designed for comfort and efficiency, feature ample deck space and secure compartments for your gear, ensuring a smooth journey to the dive site.

Throughout your diving expedition, the attentive dive team goes above and beyond, providing personalised attention and insightful commentary on the local marine life. Snacks and refreshments are served between dives, allowing you to relax on pristine beaches while the team handles equipment maintenance.

Image 03
Ultimate Scuba Diving Concierge 4

At day’s end, as you disembark, the resort’s luxuries await. Behind the scenes, the dive team diligently washes and prepares the equipment for the next day. The resort even offers dedicated facilities for camera enthusiasts, ensuring your underwater memories are preserved and shared effortlessly.

The team meticulously checks, washes, and packs your gear as your diving adventure draws closer. Departure day is stress-free as the equipment is seamlessly returned to reception, where thorough checks ensure nothing is overlooked.

At Meridian Adventure Dive, every day is an extraordinary blend of comfort and adventure. Guests can focus on diving while the rest is expertly managed. It epitomises a perfect diving vacation, where every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance your experience.

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@BLAZINalldayalllong Do you mount the swivel turret up or down for single-tank diving? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Diving Into The Darkness Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@BLAZINalldayalllong
Do you mount the swivel turret up or down for single-tank diving? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Diving Into The Darkness Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BMDNGMkVEMjBGMzNGNEJC

Invert a 5-Port scuba 1st stage? #askmark #scuba

Introducing the *NEW* Air Integrated Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-computers https://shearwater.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 00:00 Introduction 04:37 Peregrine TX Unboxing 07:25 Peregrine TX Hands On 19:53 Peregrine TX Review 23:57 Ad Time 24:59 See Ya! The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Introducing the *NEW* Air Integrated Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-computers

https://shearwater.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.
00:00 Introduction
04:37 Peregrine TX Unboxing
07:25 Peregrine TX Hands On
19:53 Peregrine TX Review
23:57 Ad Time
24:59 See Ya!

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5BNTZDRUVBRkUwRDU3N0FF

Shearwater Peregrine TX Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #shearwater

Scuba.com Affiliate Link: https://imp.i302817.net/AWm4d7 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. 00:00 Introduction 00:52 Ad Time 01:51 Signal Methods 04:07 Basic Hand Signals 09:56 Scuba Number Hand Signals 11:09 Hand Signals for Things 14:14 Airway Signals 16:16 Surface Hand Signals The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Scuba.com Affiliate Link:
https://imp.i302817.net/AWm4d7

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.
00:00 Introduction
00:52 Ad Time
01:51 Signal Methods
04:07 Basic Hand Signals
09:56 Scuba Number Hand Signals
11:09 Hand Signals for Things
14:14 Airway Signals
16:16 Surface Hand Signals

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzE1QTJBMEI3NjI4Rjk5

Scuba Essential Hand Signals #scuba #signal

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x