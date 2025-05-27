Doubilet heads 2025 Wildphotos line-up

David Doubilet, the National Geographic photo-journalist who reckons to have spent more than 26,000 hours shooting beneath the waves, is to be one of 14 influential nature photographers speaking at this year’s WildPhotos one-day nature photography symposium in London.

Created by Wildscreen in partnership with Wildlife Photographer of Year at the Natural History Museum, this year’s event will be held at the British Library on Friday, 17 October.

Doubilet headlines alongside Karine Aigner, whose work the organisers say challenges audiences “to see conservation through a more human lens”. Aigner won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPotY) Grand Title in 2022, becoming only the fifth women to do so in more than 40 years.

Last year’s WildPhotos symposium was held at Bristol Aquarium. The full speaker roster for London will be announced in June and shared on the Wildscreen site.

WildPhotos 2024 (Christian Tuckwell-Smith)

Executive producer of WildPhotos 2025 is Kathy Moran, current WPotY jury chair and formerly National Geographic magazine’s deputy director of photography. The event is supported by Focused on Nature, which works to protect and conserve threatened and endangered wildlife and wild places.

“WildPhotos is a unique gathering of the conservation photography community, and an unrivalled opportunity to hear the stories behind the images and the impact beyond them,” says Wildscreen CEO Lucie Muir.

The event take place a few days after the announcement of the 61st WPotY competition winners on 14 October, and the opening of the flagship exhibition at the Natural History Museum on 17 October.

A full pass to WildPhotos 2025 costs £150, with £70 concessionary tickets and online admittance for £24. Tickets are on sale here, with 50 limited-edition passes including a free ticket to the WPotY exhibition.

