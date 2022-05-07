Nautilus heads sky high

pilot of spotter plane scans the ocean

Nautilus Dive Adventures, which operates off Mexico’s Pacific coast, is flying high. It has just introduced what it says is the world’s first dedicated marine-life spotter aircraft to be owned and operated by a diving eco-tourism company. 

Organised in collaboration with long-established Baja Expeditions, the plane is designed to facilitate in-water encounters with the big oceanic animals found year-round off Baja California.

Crewed by Nautilus’s own pilot and naturalist, the plane will be airborne six days a week, often flying two missions a day. Blue and grey whales, giant pregnant whale sharks, orcas and large schools of mobula rays are prime targets for the eyes in the sky.

Nautilus spotter aircraft
The Nautilus spotter aircraft

Nautilus, which operates the Nautilus Belle Amie, Explorer, Gallant Lady and UnderSea liveaboards, is also running a competition to give the spotter plane a name.

The prize is a free liveaboard-based Guadalupe Great White Shark trip or a land-based – glamping at San Jose del Cabo – Baja Ultimate Whale week (usually priced at around US $5,000), either big-animal holiday to be taken in the 2023 season. 

Enter the competition here – the winner is to be announced on 20 May. 

Nautilus Dive Adventures on Divernet: Diving On The Shoulders Of Giants

