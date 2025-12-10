Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 88 Out Now

News round-up

Energy plan gets slated by the Australian Marine Conservation Society, Jason deCaires Taylor unveils Ocean Gaia sculpture in Japan, and Dive Queensland reveals new website.

Australia, part three

John Magee concludes his focus on the Great Barrier Reef, looking at some of the programmes that are helping to protect this natural icon for future generations.

Papua New Guinea

Adrian Stacey is blown away by the diverse waters of Kimbe Bay in Papua New Guinea.

The Maldives, part two

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Divers Alert Network

The DAN team discuss ageing and diving, and what older divers should be aware of.

DAN Medical Q&A

The DAN experts take a closer look at diabetes and diving.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Underwater photography supremo Alex Mustard offers more sage advice on improving your UW images.

Diving With… Diana Fernie

PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer about her dive life and the devastating algae blooms of South Australia.

Conservation Corner

The Oceania Chondrichthyan Society celebrates 20 years of ‘jaw-some’ research.

TECH: Trust your instructor

Don Silcock looks back on his descent into the world of technical diving, and says that above all else, you must be able to really trust your instructor.

Indonesia, part two

With Murex Dive Resorts’ Passport to Paradise package, Jayne Jenkins was thrilled to be heading to the next destination, the stunning Bangka Island.

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025

Ian Bongso-Seldrup, managing editor of DivePhotoGuide, takes a closer look at the best shots from the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including Fourth Element’s Hydro-T rash guards, Edge Smart K5 sea scooter, Suunto Ocean Glow Green strap, DynamicNord’s 7mm three-finger gloves and the Daniamant AQ-4 MKII strobe light.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Iena mask, and the Seac Areatore Reverse Dry snorkel, which he actually took diving while in Australia for the GO Diving Show ANZ!