Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 89 Out Now

News round-up

The Great Barrier Reef garners plenty of attention at the DEMA show in Orlando, a diver dies in Tank Cave, and Solitude World expands into the Maldives with a liveaboard.

Australia

South Australia is one of Talia Greis’ favourite destinations to visit, and it’s not because of the beautiful rolling hills, stellar wine regions or the breathtaking sunset views over the Fleurieu Peninsula – it’s because it holds the key to a world- class dive site known as Rapid Bay.

Indonesia, part three

Jayne Jenkins rounds out her Passport to Paradise three- location trip with Murex Resorts as she dives in the muck- diving Mecca of Lembeh Strait.

Divers Alert Network

How being self-aware and prepared for a diving incident can directly impact the outcome.

DAN Ask the Experts

The Divers Alert Network team answer a question about whether breast pain can be a symptom of DCS.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard sets his sights on the smaller critters, with a particular focus on nudibranchs, and the best ways to shoot these colourful sea slugs.

Diving With… Harry Cottrell

PT Hirschfield chats with the Queenslander who, in his 20s, defied the odds and launched one of Australia’s best dive centres with his best mate in 2020.

Conservation Corner

Why ghost net funding needs to be reinstated in Northern Australia.

TECH: Iceland

Yana Stashkevich recounts her recent experience on Bernie Chowdhury’s Iceland 2025 expedition, vividly describing the surreal underwater landscapes and scientific potential of Iceland’s Silfra Hellir.

Thailand

Richard Aspinall explores the Similan and Surin Islands in the Northern Andaman Sea aboard the Thailand Aggressor and finds an abundance of marine life, from fish shoals to macro critters.

Antarctica

Divers are explorers, and there are few places left that we don’t regularly visit. One of them is the icy continent of Antarctica – and William Gladstone spent a month there.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the TDS Single and Dual Weight Systems, and the news that Suunto is releasing not one, but two, new dive computers, the Nautic, and the wristwatch-style Nautic S.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the innovative Halcyon Vector Pro fins, which allow you to add or remove weighted ‘slugs’ to personalise the fins from positive, to neutral, to negative.