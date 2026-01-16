Dive Injuries Among Children: What DAN Data Reveals About Risks and Prevention

A recent paper published by DAN titled ‘A review of 149 Divers Alert Network emergency call records involving diving minors’ revealed interesting insights into dive injuries among children.

Most Common Dive Injuries Among Children

Suspected DCS was the most common reason for calls involving minors, accounting for 38 percent of the calls, followed by issues with ears and sinuses at 26 percent. Pulmonary barotrauma was suspected in 12 cases (8 percent), and arterial gas embolism (AGE) in six cases (4 percent).

Despite its prevalence as the most common reason for the call, DCS accounted for only 6 percent of the final diagnoses. As with adults, ear and sinus issues were minors’ most common dive injury (32 percent).

Surprisingly, lung barotrauma accounted for 15 percent of the dive injuries. While no reliable data are available on the incidence of lung barotrauma in adult divers, this figure seems to be much higher than the incidence of lung barotrauma in the general diving population.

Anxiety, Rapid Ascents and Equipment Issues

In seven cases of lung barotrauma, there were confirmed reports of a rapid ascent – six of those involved confirmed or highly suspected anxiety. Three other minors likely became anxious at depth, leading to rapid uncontrolled ascents and consequent lung barotrauma. In four cases, an event happened at depth that likely led to accidental breath-holding and lung barotrauma. Two of these resulted from equipment issues – one child reported a free-flowing regulator, while another reported being overweighted.

Children often have a well-developed sense of adventure and a less-developed sense of mortality. Chronological age is a poor predictor of maturity in minors. Although this approach may not be entirely practical, a reflection on the intersection between biological, psychological, and social age could more accurately predict the response of a person under adverse circumstances.

Supervision and Buddy Strategies for Child Divers

Just as dive professionals must be trained and hold certifications to teach wreck diving, for example, specialized training for teaching and guiding diving minors could be beneficial. This training should focus on children’s individual needs and unique behavioural aspects that make them more prone to certain incidents and injuries.

Diving minors should always be at arm’s length from an able-bodied adult diver who can closely monitor them, especially regarding their comfort. As the diver matures and their response to stress becomes more predictable, the distance could gradually increase.

Improving Safety When Diving With Children

Safety enhancements can be made for open-water dives. Diving minors may not be reliable dive buddies due to their maturity, lower strength, and often unpredictable responses to threats. These discrepancies could compromise both divers’ safety, so a buddy system of two adults and a child may be prudent. It may be beneficial for one of the adults to be someone who knows the child well and is sensitive to subtle cues of stress or discomfort.

People who dive with children should understand and recognize the age group’s unique behavioral aspects to help prevent situations that could lead to severe injuries. With proper training and supervision, we can reasonably mitigate the inherent risks of a minor joining their family in exploring the underwater world.

For an extensive range of diving health and safety information and downloadable resources, research studies, incident summaries, and free e-Learning courses, take the time to explore the DAN website. DAN.org

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most common dive injuries among children? According to DAN data, ear and sinus injuries are the most common confirmed injuries among child divers, followed by lung barotrauma. Is decompression sickness common in child divers? While suspected DCS prompted many emergency calls, it accounted for only a small percentage of final diagnoses among minors. Why is lung barotrauma more common in children? Children may be more prone to anxiety, rapid ascents and accidental breath-holding, all of which increase lung barotrauma risk. What role does anxiety play in dive injuries among minors? Anxiety was a contributing factor in many cases, often leading to uncontrolled ascents and pressure-related injuries. How can dive injuries among children be reduced? Proper supervision, specialised instruction, conservative dive planning and close monitoring of stress levels significantly reduce risk.