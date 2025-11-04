Divers get up close and competitive

For diving photographers who favour small subjects that loom in the frame, the shortlist for the Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition has just been disclosed, including eight images in its dedicated Underwater category, all shown here.

The annual showcase of close-up, macro and micro wildlife photography features 100 photographs, and the winners are selected and announced in January 2026.

Ethereal frogfish (Daniel Sly, CUPOTY 7)

It has already taken more than 20 hours of Zoom calls for the vast panel of 22 judges to assess and whittle down the 12,557 entries across all 11 categories.

Publication of the shortlist takes photographers a step closer to a £2,500 cash top prize and trophy. Each category winner collects £250 and Affinity post-production software.

Coral Labyrinth (Isaac Cable, CUPOTY 7)

Now in its seventh year, CUPOTY is the world’s largest competition dedicated to close-up, macro and micro photography, say UK-based founders Tracy and Dan Calder.

The contest is supported by a newsletter and CUPOTY also runs an annual themed photographic challenge, which has just opened for entries and will do so until 30 November.

The theme of the 2025 challenge is “Death & Decay”, should Divernet readers have images that fit the description. Entry costs £11 for one picture or £16 for three.

Prize for the best image is £300, a feature in Amateur Photographer and a copy of the CUPOTY eBook of shortlisted images, which retails for £20. Entering by 16 November also puts your name in a draw for a copy of Shapeshifters – The Wondrous World of Jellyfish by Lisa-ann Gershwin.

Eyes Bigger Than Stomach (Fabi Fregonesi, CUPOTY 7)

The Radiolarian (Gabriel Jensen, CUPOTY 7)

Catch! (Kazuhiro Katano, CUPOTY 7)

New Life (Laszlo Foldi, CUPOTY 7)