Lucky for some: 13th Ocean Art photo-contest opens

The 13th annual Ocean Art underwater photo competition is now open, and with a total prize value of US $60,000 (c £46,850), Los Angeles-based organiser Underwater Photography Guide (UPG) says that it remains one of the world's largest and most prestigious such events.

Entries can be accepted up to and including 30 November this year, and the winners will be announced in early January.

The competition is aimed at anyone from amateur to professional stills photographers across the globe, with opportunities to enter in 14 categories to ensure that all aspects of photographic discipline and types of camera are included.

Cutie Guardian, second place in last year’s Nudibranchs category, by Yen-po Huang

Popular categories include Wide Angle, Macro and Marine Life Behaviour, with three corresponding compact camera categories. More specialised are Black & White, Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation and Nudibranchs.

The Underwater Fashion and Underwater Digital Art categories provide two additional categories that offer entrants complete freedom in post-processing.

Underwater Digital Art, second place Ice-Cream Nudis by Francisco Sedano Vera

Returning competition judges include underwater photographers Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland, and a new addition is Ipah Uid Lynn. She is described by UPG as “a rising star Malaysian underwater photographer who brings a new perspective to our competition, in a field that can benefit from increased female representation”.

Ocean Art prizes are provided by a range of dive resorts, liveaboards and photo-gear manufacturers in the form of holidays and equipment. Winners in each category are able to rank the prizes they would like to receive, making it more likely that successful competitors are exactly suited.

Find out more about entering the Ocean Art 2024 competition at the UPG website.

