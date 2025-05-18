Solitude invites divers to photo shoot-out

Advance notice has been given of a new macro underwater photography competition called Real Focus, organised by Solitude Liveaboards & Resorts with the help of German Facebook macro photo community Makrogehtimmer.

The shoot-out event is set to take place simultaneously at two well-known muck-diving locations, with competitors based at the Solitude Acacia Resort Anilao in the Philippines and/or the Solitude Lembeh Resort in Indonesia’s Lembeh Strait during the 10 weeks from 15 February to 30 April, 2026.

The competition theme – “Break the Habit” – challenges participants to forego staging, chasing or touching their macro subjects in what is intended to be a fully ethical contest.

With the shoot-out described as a “platform for conscious creativity, marine science and responsible exploration”, each submitted image is also promised to go towards shaping a three-year marine species behaviour study led by renowned marine biologist Dr Dave Harasti.

The competition puts the emphasis on ethical shooting (Solitude World)

Both edited images and their original RAW files have to be submitted, so that the key observational data points including dive location, depth and water temperature can be used to support Harasti’s long-term research.

“By gathering data on species, sightings, habitats, and conditions across two parallel ecosystems, we’re building a living visual record – one that serves science as deeply as it celebrates creativity,” promises Solitude.

The Real Focus judging panel consists of Georg Niles, Imran Ahmad, Lilian Koh, Alex Tattersall and Ram Yoro and prizes valued at more than US $25,000 (£18,800) are promised.

Guests staying at either resort for at least three nights during the competition period are eligible to enter the competition, and entrants can continue updating and swapping files until the deadline of 31 May, 2026. Register by booking a Solitude World resort stay during the qualifying period.

