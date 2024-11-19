The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Underwater sights to boost Balearic awareness 

Guardian Of The Relic Of Ses Llumetes (Pedro Riera Llompart), one of the winners in the Expert Adult category
The fifth annual MARE competition for Balearic Sea and Mediterranean marine photography unveiled its winners on 15 November. The organisers of the “Audiovisual Contest for the Conservation of the Balearic Sea” held their awards ceremony in Mercadal on the island of Menorca. 

Two hundred underwater photographers, competing in sub-categories of its Expert Adult, Amateur Adult and Youth sections, submitted around 1,400 photographs, competing for 10,000 euros’ worth of cash and underwater equipment prizes. There were 26 prize-winners, including honourable mentions for entries in the additional Marine Protected Areas and Water Quality categories.

The jury comprised conservationist Debora Morrison, photo-journalist and documentary-maker Pep Bonet and underwater photographer Rafael Fernández Caballero, and the work they selected will form part of an exhibition set to tour the Balearic Islands during 2025.

“When the environmental challenges facing our sea are increasingly evident, the commitment of each of you takes on a unique relevance,” Toni Periano, sustainable projects director for Menorca Island Council, told the competitors and sponsors. “This contest is not only a showcase of artistic talent, but also a powerful call for conservation and respect for the natural world.”

Table of contents

Expert Adult

Cormorant And Pomfret (Victor de Valles Ibañez)
Views Of Ibiza (Ainhoa Ezkurra)
Save The Posidonia (Claudio Palmisano)
Margalida Of The Sea (Néstor Carda Aroca)
Amateur Adult

Featherduster (Ivan Ruiz Llobera)
Fish Post Mortem (César Vicente-García)
Seahorse (José Salmerón Pérez)
Artisan Of Handles (Fernando Estarellas Calderón)
Antennas (Alex Morell)
Youth

Forest Of Thorns (Cati Sans Tous, 10)
Moray Symbiosis (Kenzo Segura Barajas, 12)
Barnacles (Luna Mas Escandell, 13)
Dragon Wings (Joan Sans Tous, 13)
New Life (Pablo Ángel Wenham Martínez, 15)
Marine Protected Areas

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t (Tato Damiani)
Crossing Glances (Tony Juan)
Under The Surf (Xavier Mas Ferrà)
Water Quality

Sand Corridor (Victor de Valles Ibañez)
Dialogues In The Twilight Of The Jellyfish (Theo Belafonte)
Oasis Of Colours In The Balearic Sea (Pedro Riera Llompart)
The photograph that received the most public votes (350 of 3,376) was not among the jury selections – it was At The End Of Summer by Miquel Gomila. 

At The End Of Summer (Miquel Gomila)
MARE was conceived and financially supported by the Marilles Foundation to raise awareness of the need for conservation of the Balearic Sea, and is said to be supported by most Balearic Islands conservation bodies and nine of its dive-centres.

Since the competition started in 2020, MARE says that of the 5,000+ images it has received, almost half have been donated to be used for conservation purposes. 

“There are hundreds of photographs that show us the beauty of everything under the sea, but also remind us of the growing pressure on this ecosystem and the urgent need to join forces to protect it,” said Marilles Foundation director Aniol Esteban. 

“We already said it last year, and unfortunately we cannot update this data because protection has not increased: only 0.07% of the sea that surrounds us is highly protected, while species such as escato or guitarfish have recently disappeared, and others such as seahorses are a rarity. 

“MARE celebrates marine life with passion and commitment, but also challenges us to act. It is time to work together to refill our waters with life and hope for future generations!” Find out more about the annual MARE competition.

Also on Divernet: MEDITERRANEAN MARVELS: SEAGRASS, SEAHORSES & FORMENTERA, SMALL ISLAND – BIG BIG WRECK, VIAJE THE SPANISH ROAD TRIP, THE BEST FREEDIVE IN THE WORLD

